Dyersville Beckman’s Lauren Osterhaus has put academics ahead of athletics.
She’s both competitive and athletically gifted, but formed priorities early as a student.
Osterhaus collected 13 varsity letters in high school — five in softball, four in basketball, two apiece in volleyball and soccer — and has been a perennial starter in softball and basketball. The 2022 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete’s ultimate effort wasn’t to get a good grade, but learn the material necessary to master a course.
“My dad (Troy) is a high school science teacher and since I started doing homework in elementary school, he’s been my helper,” Osterhaus said. “Doing homework is a responsibility. I put school work ahead of athletics. While I have athletic goals, academics are going to get me where I am going.”
Osterhaus graduated from Beckman with a 4.12 grade point average and has been accepted at the University of Iowa. She earned the Iowa President’s Award for Academic Excellence.
While in school, Osterhaus was a student ambassador. She was named to the National Honor Society and participated in the math club and disc golf club.
One of the biggest demands on her during her junior and senior years came in athletics as a leader of younger teammates.
“I was the only senior on the basketball team this year and it’s my favorite sport,” Osterhaus said. “I think I led both by example and as the older teammate, like a big sister.”
In basketball, she became well acquainted with head coach Chad Thomason, his wife, Emmy, and their four children, ages six years to nine-and-a-half months. Her roots at home and her comfort level with her coach’s family kindled her natural talent as a leader.
“School always came first with Lauren and her path to go on to Iowa and study to be a nurse is proof of that,” Thomason said. “As an athlete, it was basically like having an assistant coach on the floor. If we had a break in the game she might make a suggestion — ‘Can we do this?’”
During Thomason’s 11 years as coach of the Beckman girls basketball program, he’s only had one player letter as a freshman — Osterhaus.
After her final season with the Beckman softball team this summer, she no longer intends be involved in competitive athletics. She said she will look into intramural sports in Iowa City.
Osterhaus says her mother, Jenny, and father have been her heroes. She has two younger sisters, Reese and Paige, who are a big part of her life.
“My parents made time for me to play sports. They would play catch and hoops,” she said.
Osterhaus will be missed at Beckman, where Thomason’s four children have attended softball games looking for her on the field. The Osterhaus family has become important in the life of the Thomasons.
“Lauren’s sisters have often watched my children at basketball practices and her mom has taken care of our youngest while we’ve all been together at events,” Thomason said. “I’ve always thought of our basketball team like a family and Lauren has become a big sister to my kids. They love her.”
