Jakob Kirman tossed a complete-game six-hit shutout on Sunday afternoon to lead the Clarke University baseball team to a 4-0 victory over William Penn at Oskaloosa, Iowa.
The senior, who prepped at Dubuque Senior, struck out seven and walked one in seven innings of work. He threw 96 pitches.
Cascade native Bryce Simon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the offense. McKlane Elgin also had a pair of hits for the Pride.
In the second game, the Statesmen scratched out a 2-1 victory. Donovyn Curiel had two doubles among the Pride’s five hits, and Senior grad Tucker Mai drove in the lone run with a double. Travis McFarland and Simon also doubled.
The Pride moved to 19-7, 9-1 in the Heart of America Conference. William Penn is 19-6, 8-2 heading into another twin bill against Clarke at 2 p.m. today in Peosta, Iowa.
UW-Platteville 2-9, UW-La Crosse 1-10 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Grant Mullins had a pair of hits, including a two-run home run in the fifth inning to lead the Pioneers (4-2) in the opener. Sam Hernandez allowed one hit in seven innings, and Nate Jennings picked up the save. In the second game, Jonathan Kelso went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Austin Pullara collected two hits and Mullins hit another homer.
Loras 10-2, Buena Vista 1-4 — At Petrakis Park: The Duhawks scored six runs in the bottom of the first to win the opener. Bill Luzzo went 3-for-3, Luke Fennelly homered among his two hits, and Alex Kelsch added two hits in a 12-hit output in support of Matt Jeter, who allowed one earned run in a complete-game seven inning outing. In the second game, Joe Egan and Kelsch had two hits apiece. The Duhawks are 8-4 (5-3 American Rivers Conference) and the Beavers are 8-5.
Luther 10-5, Dubuque 9-4 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Norse completed the four-game weekend sweep. UD’s Kyle Radi had a pair of hits, and Jacob Sonnefeldt homered in the opener. Radi added three more hits in the second game, when Kellen Mitchell and Patrick Rafferty chipped in two hits apiece and Hunter Martindale homered. The Spartans fell to 3-10, 3-5 A-R-C.
Buena Vista 12, Loras 3 (5 innings) — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Abigail Bergholz collected two of Loras’ six hits in the loss. The Duhawks fell to 0-10, 0-6 in the American Rivers Conference. The Beavers had a season-high 16 hits while improving to 11-7, 3-3 A-R-C.
Missouri Valley 6-2, Clarke 3-0 — At Marshall, Mo.: Izriah Hodson and Lily King had a pair of hits each in the opener for the Pride. In the second game, Elizabeth Leverton went 2-for-4, and Allie Tigges doubled. The Pride fell to 8-17, 2-11 in the Heart of America Conference, while Missouri Valley is 10-7, 2-4.