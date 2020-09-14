Dubuque Hempstead’s victory on Friday night was big from a confidence and momentum perspective.
It could also be a preview of a bigger matchup to come.
But most of all, it was just a great way to move on from a loss that left a bitter taste in the Mustangs’ mouths.
“For what happened to our defense last week, (defensive coordinator Don) Pirkle got those guys ready. Our defensive coaches got our guys ready,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said after the Mustangs’ 21-17 victory over city rival Senior on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
The Mustangs were coming off a strong offensive performance the week before, but a late defensive letdown allowed a double-digit lead to slip away in a 40-37 loss at Western Dubuque.
“They believed in it, the kids believed in it and … to go from 40 to 17 feels pretty good,” Hoerner said.
Senior also showed its tenacity on defense, holding the Hempstead offense to a season-low point total.
Junior quarterback Jack Gilligan threw his first two varsity touchdowns for the Rams. Despite a lackluster night on offense overall, Senior still drove for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“We fought. We keep fighting, that’s what’s great about this team,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said after the game. “We have great character. The kids keep fighting; they never give up. We just made too many mistakes tonight. But hey, a lot of season left. We’ll probably see those guys in the playoffs most likely, so we’ve just got to keep getting better.”
Both coaches echoed those sentiments.
Unlike in recent seasons — where the teams were in the same district and the chances of both teams qualifying for the postseason were slim — all programs will qualify for the playoffs to make up for a seven-game regular season.
Assuming the Iowa High School Athletic Association would prefer to limit travel, it makes sense that Hempstead and Senior — depending on their regular-season records — would line up in one quadrant of the Class 4A bracket.
If they do, give little regard to what happened on Friday night and throw out the records.
But in the interim, the Mustangs are going to be feeling pretty good after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.
“We challenged our kids this week and we said we’ve got to bounce back and we’ve got to see what kind of football team we are, and we did,” Hoerner said. “I have no doubt, Coach Ploessl and I, I think we both have very good football teams and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see each other down the road at some point.
“If we do, hopefully it’s not a first-round matchup.”