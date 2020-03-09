Boone McDermott dreamed of the day he would become a national champion.
Late Saturday night, he made it a reality.
Iowa Central’s McDermott, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate, won a 4-0 decision over Ellsworth’s Darrell Mason to win the National Junior College Athletic Association’s 285-pound national championship in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“It’s perplexing, honestly,” McDermott said Sunday. “It’s awesome, but it’s kind of hard to grasp. Being at this level and achieving something like that so early on in my collegiate career, that’s a good way to start things.”
McDermott, who won the 2018 Iowa Class 2A 220-pound state title and helped Wahlert win the team championship, was dominant en route to the title. He won each of his first four matches by fall in a combined 3 minutes and 20 seconds.
McDermott opened the tournament with a 41-second pin of Labette’s Mateo Pena, then stuck Cowley’s Tyler Shannon in 1:02 in the second round. He dispatched Ancilla’s Garrett Clark in just 18 seconds in the quarterfinals before booking his ticket to the finals by pinning Northland’s Andre Baguma in 1:19.
“That’s how I train,” McDermott said. “I go into every day, every practice, every workout with the mindset that I’m going to get better to where I can go into the highest level and dominate it. My mindset is very focused toward dominating and letting everyone know that I am that guy.”
McDermott and Mason were scoreless through the first period of the title match, but McDermott escaped from bottom and added a takedown with 13 seconds left in the second period to take a 3-0 lead to the third.
He rode out the third, adding a point for riding time to become Iowa Central’s 51st national champion and the fourth Triton to do so in the heavyweight division
Former NJCAA 285-pound national champions include Olympic gold medalist Rulon Gardner and former UFC champions Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez. Velasquez wrestled for Iowa Central before winning an NCAA Division I title at Arizona State. Lesnar was a D-I champion at Minnesota.
“That gives me a little positive reinforcement that just because I took the junior college route doesn’t mean anything,” McDermott said. “It’s just a stepping stone. It’s only going to propel my future. To see that those greats have been through the same thing and have gone on to do insanely awesome things gets me excited for my future.”
McDermott, who redshirted last year, plans to transfer to a Division I program for next season. He has a top five picked out and plans to make a decision soon.
“I’m super appreciative of the wrestling community that stands behind me, my family and all my coaches,” he said. “Without that effort from everyone around me, it’s hard to do something like that on my own. “The support system is unmatched and I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today without it.”