Dubuque County baseball players on Thursday racked up 11 first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference accolades, including seven unanimous selections.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Jonny Muehring, Cole Swartz and Kellen Strohmeyer and Dubuque Senior’s Ray Schlosser and Jon Wille were unanimous picks in the Valley Division, while Dubuque Wahlert’s Aaron Savary and Ryan Brosius were unanimous Mississippi Division selections. They were joined on the first teams by Hempstead’s Lane Wels in the Valley and Wahlert’s Carson Cummer and Bryce Rudiger and Western Dubuque’s Jake Goodman in the Mississippi.
Muehring, a junior middle infielder, batted .445 (53-for-119) with 11 doubles, five home runs and 39 RBIs. He also went 5-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.
Swartz, a senior middle infielder, hit .415 (44-for-106) with eight doubles, three home runs and 35 RBIs. Strohmeyer, a senior outfielder committed to the University of Iowa, hit .386 (49-for-127) with 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 25 RBIs.
Schlosser, a senior catcher, batted .333 (31-for-93) with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs while walking 32 times. Wille, a junior middle infielder, hit .375 (42-for-112) with 15 doubles, two triples and 19 RBIs.
Savary, a senior right-handed pitcher committed to Iowa, went 7-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings of work. He also batted .295 (36-for-122) with six doubles, one triple, two home runs and 26 RBIs.
Brosius, a junior outfielder, batted .362 (47-for-130) with eight doubles, four triples, two home runs and 20 RBIs. On the mound, he went 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
Wels, a senior utility man, hit .321 (36-for-112) with three doubles, one triple, five home runs and 26 RBIs. He went 5-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.
Cummer, a senior middle infielder, batted .439 (36-for-82) with seven doubles, two triples, one home run and 20 RBIs. Rudiger, a junior utlility man, went 8-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings while batting .303 (27-for-89) with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 29 RBIs.
Goodman, one of only two sophomores to make first team in either division, batted .387 (48-for-124) with 11 doubles, one home run and 22 RBIs as a middle infielder. He also went 2-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 innings.
Western Dubuque, which will play in the Iowa Class 3A state tournament next week in Iowa City, placed four players on the Mississippi Division second team. They included junior left-handed pitcher Isaac Then, senior catcher Bryn Vantiger, senior corner infielder Garrett Kadolph and junior outfielder Caleb Klein.
Hempstead senior catcher George Sherlock and junior utility man made the second team in the Valley, along with Senior freshman utility man Bode Nagelmaker.
The honorable mention selections included Hempstead senior Brock Booth and sophomore Justin Potts, Senior 12th graders Mason Kunkel and Jared Ostwinkle, Wahlert senior Ben Freed and junior Patrick Fitzgerald and Western Dubuque seniors Tucker Nauman and Nick Bryant.
Iowa City High’s Gable Mitchell won the Mississippi Division player of the year award, and Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Alex Neal took the honor in the Valley Division. City High and Xavier also won the coaching staff of the year honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.