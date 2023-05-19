The newcomers to the big dance will go toe-to-toe against three teams with recent experience in the NCAA Division III baseball tournament.
Loras College will make its NCAA debut as the No. 3 seed in the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Regional. The Duhawks will face second-seeded Webster at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Zimmermann Field. Top-seeded and host Stevens Point faces Augustana, Ill. at 11 a.m. in the opener of the double-elimination tournament, which concludes Sunday.
Winners of the 16 regional tournaments will qualify for eight, best-of-three series at the super regionals, Friday-Saturday, May 26-27. The eight super regional winners will then qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship play June 2-8 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Here is a capsule look at the regional qualifiers:
LORAS COLLEGE
Location — Dubuque
Coach — Carl Tebon (26th season)
Record — 29-15
NCAA ranking — Unranked
Regional seed — No. 3
Conference — American Rivers Conference
How they got here — The Duhawks earned the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament, then went 4-0 in Cedar Rapids to earn the automatic bid. They averaged 12.25 runs on 12.75 hits while beating No. 6-seeded Wartburg (15-5 in eight innings), No. 2-seeded Luther (13-3), top-seeded Buena Vista (9-6) and No. 5-seeded Dubuque (12-7).
Trending — Loras has won five in a row since dropping the first two games of a three-game series with Coe to determine the No. 3 seed in the A-R-C.
NCAA tournament history — First appearance.
Offensive leaders —Daniel Rogers (.389, 61-for-157, 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs), Cody Sunny (.387, 43-for-111, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs), Max McCallum (.362, 67-for-185, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 31 RBIs), Nick DiBenedetto (.320, 54-for-169, 5 doubles, 5 triples, 7 home runs, 42 RBIs), Dakota Church (.314, 48-for-153, 9 doubles, 4 home runs, 43 RBIs), Tyler Pransky (.308, 41-for-133, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 35 RBIs).
Pitching leaders — Ethan Peters (4-1, 3.89 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 37 innings), T.J. Boyd (2-1, 4.10 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 41 2/3 innings), Danny Heimer (5-0. 4.46 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 38 1/3 innings), Davis Pasco (5-1, 5.81 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 48 innings), Matt Jeter (3-3, 7.15 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 45 1/3 innings), Max Vaisvila (3-4, 7.26 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 53 1/3 innings), Ryan Wohlers (5-2, 9.19 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 31 1/3 innings).
Local connections — Loras’ roster includes sophomore right-hander John Cornelius, of Dubuque Hempstead, and freshman right-hander Jack Carr, of Cascade. Nolan Weber, a former Cascade prep and Coe College catcher, serves as an assistant coach with the Duhawks.
WEBSTER UNIVERSITY
Location — St. Louis, Mo.
Coach — Bill Kurich (17th season)
Record — 30-14
NCAA ranking — Receiving votes
Regional seed — No. 2
Conference — St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
How they got here — Webster lost to Spalding (Ky.) University in the conference tournament championship game. Spalding beat Webster twice to earn the league’s automatic bid.
Trending — The Gorlocks won 14 games in a row before losing twice in a row to Spalding in the tournament.
NCAA tournament history — Under Kurich, the Gorlocks have made 13 NCAA appearances. Webster has reached the World Series four times, most recently in 2019.
Offensive leaders —Parker Wielt (.406, 71-for-175, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 9 home runs, 49 RBIs), Ben Swords (.379, 64-for-169, 16 doubles, 1 home run, 35 RBIs), Evan Evola (.333, 55-for-165, 16 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs), Matt Staker (.331, 48-for-145, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 22 RBIs), Nathaniel Martinez (.322, 46-for-143, 10 doubles, 9 home runs, 45 RBIs).
Pitching leaders — Alek Elges (7-3, 3.58 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 73 innings), Ben Kowalski (4-3, 2.52 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 64 1/3 innings), Jordan Smevoll (3-2, 4.61 ERA, 49 strikeouts, 56 2/3 innings), Joel Arsenault (6-1, 2.30 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 43 innings), Deven Shulstad (6-1, 3.70 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 41 1/3 innings).
UW-STEVENS POINT
Location — Stevens Point, Wis.
Coach — Nat Richter (3rd season)
Record — 29-11
NCAA ranking — No. 13
Regional seed — No. 1
Conference — Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
How they got here — The Pointers earned an at-large berth after winning the WIAC regular-season title at 19-5, a game ahead of UW-La Crosse, but falling twice in the league tournament it hosted.
Trending — Stevens Point won 15 straight games before falling to UW-Oshkosh, 5-3, and UW-Whitewater, 9-1, in the conference tournament.
NCAA tournament history — The Pointers have reached the regionals for the 18th time since 1988 and have gone to the Division III World Series six times, including last season.
Offensive leaders — Bradley Comer (.366, 60-for-164, 11 doubles, 7 home runs, 43 RBIs), Brenden Canterbury (.319, 44-for-138, 7 doubles, 5 home runs, 23 RBIs), Payton Nelson (.313, 50-for-160, 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs), Logan Homolka (.312, 29-for-93, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 18 RBIs).
Pitching leaders — Nick Carpenter (2-0, 1.40 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 19 1/3 innings), J.D. Schultz (4-1, 1.91 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 42 1/3 innings), Nick Paulsen (6-0, 2.12 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 51 innings), Mason Weckler (4-1, 3.91 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 53 innings), Casey Pickering (6-2, 4.40 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 59 1/3 innings).
AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY
Location — Rock Island, Ill.
Coach — Greg Wallace (25th season)
Record — 38-7
NCAA ranking — No. 17
Regional seed — No. 4
Conference — College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin
How they got here — Augustana advanced by defeating Illinois Wesleyan, 6-5 in 10 innings, in the conference tournament championship game.
Trending — The Vikings won 19 games in a row before falling to Illinois Wesleyan in the first championship game of the conference tournament.
NCAA tournament history — Augustana is in the field for the second consecutive season and seventh overall, all since 1999. The Vikings also made the NAIA field in 1974.
Offensive leaders — Dymitri Kanellakis (.411, 72-for-175, 16 doubles, 6 triples, 3 home runs, 57 RBIs), Chase Maifield (.396, 53-for-134, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 40 RBIs), Matt Ozanic (.370, 54-for-146, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 39 RBIs), Cole Green (.340, 66-for-194, 7 doubles, 39 RBIs), Alex Simon (.327, 53-for-162, 13 doubles, 42 RBIs), Kyle Campbell (.293, 49-for-167, 13 doubles, 2 home runs, 49 RBIs), Alec McGinnis (.284, 44-for-155, 10 doubles, 43 RBIs).
Pitching leaders — Harrison Boushele (8-2, 1.37 ERA, 104 strikeouts, 79 innings), Jacob Reusch (5-0, 2.31 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 58 1/3 innings), Josh Wintroub (7-2, 2.40 ERA, 101 strikeouts, 75 innings).
Local connection — Garrett Kadolph, who helped Western Dubuque win the Iowa Class 3A state championship last season and played on Dubuque Wahlert’s state runner-up team in 2021, is a freshman reserve first baseman at Augustana.
