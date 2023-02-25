Loras will have four wrestlers at the NCAA Division III championships next month.

The Duhawks’ Gabe Fiser (165 pounds) and Shane Liegel (184) each won regional championships, Zeke Smith (157) finished as runner-up and Eric Kincaid (141) placed third at the Lower Midwest Regional on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.

