Loras will have four wrestlers at the NCAA Division III championships next month.
The Duhawks’ Gabe Fiser (165 pounds) and Shane Liegel (184) each won regional championships, Zeke Smith (157) finished as runner-up and Eric Kincaid (141) placed third at the Lower Midwest Regional on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.
Dubuque advanced Brady Koontz (125), Dylan Koontz (133) and Darryl Aiello (285) from the regional, and former area standouts Joe Pins (133), of Wartburg, and Jared Voss (197), of Coe, also qualified.
UW-Platteville advanced two wrestlers — Aiden Brosinski (157) and Tyler Hannah (197) — from the Upper Midwest Regional in Mequon, Wis.
Fiser knocked off Wartburg’s top-seeded Nathan Fuller in sudden victory, 5-3, in the semifinals to secure his ticket to nationals, then beat North Central’s Cole Cervantes, 9-2, in the finals.
Liegel improved to 31-1 with his 6-0 win over Luther’s Donovan Corn in the finals. He beat Coe’s Tristin Westphal by the same score in the semifinals.
Smith beat Millikin’s Nathan Callaway, 1-0, in the semifinals, but lost an 8-1 decision to Wartburg’s David Hollingsworth in the finals.
Kincaid lost a 13-4 major decision to North Central’s Bradley Rosen in the semifinals before bouncing back with two straight wins to advance. He beat Central’s Pierre Baldwin, 9-2, in the consolation semifinals, then edged University of the Ozarks’ Jake Dado, 4-3, in the match to go to nationals.
Dylan Koontz finished runner-up at 133 after losing to North Central’s Robbie Precin, 5-2, in the finals. He beat Wartburg’s Pins, 9-3, in sudden victory in the semifinals.
Brady Koontz rebounded for third after losing a 4-3 decision to North Central’s Christian Guzman in the semifinals. He won via technical fall over Wartburg’s James Levy, 20-2, in the consolation semifinals before punching his ticket with a 3-1 win over Coe’s Cade Hornback.
Aiello won by fall in sudden victory over Loras’ Wyatt Wriedt in the semifinals, then finished runner-up after Coe’s Kaleb Reeves won by fall in just 12 seconds in the final.
Pins, a 2019 state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, rebounded from his semifinal loss with a 12-0 major decision over Luther’s Christian Chavez in the consolation semifinals. He beat Coe’s Alex Friddle, 8-7, in the third-place match.
Voss, a state medalist from West Delaware, won his third-place match, 5-1, over Schreiner University’s Austin Cooley. He pinned Loras’ Colin Murphy in 2:03 in the consolation semifinals after dropping an 8-5 decision to Wartburg’s Massoma Endene in the semifinals.
Wriedt just missed qualifying at 285. He beat North Central’s Robby Bates, 3-2, in the consolation semifinals, but lost a 3-2 decision in the third-place match to Augustana’s Daniel Skold.
Loras’ Jared Hensley (125), Jalen Schropp (149), Zeb Gnida (174) and Murphy (197), and Dubuque’s Tyler Thurston (197) lost in the consolation semifinals.
Gnida won his fifth-place match while Hensley, Schropp, Murphy and Thurston placed sixth. Dubuque’s Jevontea Yarbrough (141) and Billy Looney (149) won seventh-place matches.
The Pioneers’ Hannah won the Upper Midwest title with a 2-1 victory over UW-Oshkosh’s Beau Yineman in tiebreaker-1. He had won a 12-1 major decision over Augsburg’s Parker Venz in the semifinals.
Brosinski lost an 8-0 major decision to UW-La Crosse’s Nolan Hertel in the semifinals before rebounding with a pin of Concordia’s Tyler Bents in 2:10 in the consolation semifinals. He won a 14-6 major decision over Concordia-Wisconsin’s Jack O’Donnell in the third-place match to earn his trip to nationals.
UW-Platteville’s Zach Thompson (133) lost in the semifinals and then again in the consolation semifinals before medically forfeiting and placing sixth.
Coy Ruess (165), Nathan Wynsma (174) and Brett Schoenherr (285) also finished sixth for the Pioneers. Kasey Ross (184) won his fifth-place match.
