Mark Digmann wanted to put his cross country runners in a position to compete with the juggernauts of the Mississippi Valley Conference when Western Dubuque joined the league in 2018.
It has paid off.
For the first time in program history, the Bobcats qualified both the boys and girls teams for the state meet in Fort Dodge after they swept the team titles last week at the Decorah state qualifying meet. The No. 8-ranked boys qualified for the first time since 2007, while the No. 3-ranked girls last made it two years ago.
“Since we joined the MVC, we’ve wanted to go in and compete with the really good 4A programs and try to pick off as many of them as possible when we ran divisionals or the supermeet,” said Digmann, in his 16th season as head coach at Western Dubuque. “We got the buy-in from the kids, and they put in the work to compete in the MVC, which is a really competitive conference in cross country. It’s made a huge difference when we got to the end of the season and we ran in 3A.”
Eli Naumann, a senior ranked No. 2 in the state, ran a 15:58.10 to become Western Dubuque’s first boys state qualifying meet champion since Ben Grant in 2003. Isaiah Hammerand finished fourth in 17:10.7, followed by Brenden Begle in seventh in 17:34.5, Drew Meyer in 12th in 17:51.7 and Levi Meyer in 23rd in 18:18.3. Brody Staner and Derek Fangmann did not score as the Bobcats totaled 47 points to top Decorah by 24 points.
Alyssa Klein, a sophomore ranked No. 6, became the first girls individual champ in school history since Karla Burds in 1987 when she ran a 19:29.7 to edge teammate and No. 14-ranked Lilly Boge by 13.2 seconds for the title at Decorah. Western Dubuque then went 16-17-18 behind recent University of Iowa commit Audrey Biermann (20:48.8), Leah Digmann (20:55.7) and Isabella Graber (21:02.7). Olivia Thule took 24th and Bella Meyers took 28th.
“It’s a pretty exciting time to be a part of the program, and it’s pretty cool to have all the teachers and your fellow students wishing you luck at state,” Naumann said. “It’s pretty realistic to think both teams can finish in the top three and make the deck (for the awards ceremony). The girls are kind of there by being ranked at No. 3, but I think they’re underestimating the guys by having us at No. 8.”
The Wahlert girls took second at the Decorah qualifier to easily claim their ninth straight state berth. No. 20-ranked Ellie Meyer led the way with a third-place 19:53.10, followed by Ellie Kirby in ninth in 20:29.4, Liliah Takes in 11th in 20:36.4, Laney Duggan in 27th in 21:36.5 and Josie Belken in 32nd in 21:57.2. Anna VanOtterloo took 56th and Rylee Steffen finished 67th.
No. 21-ranked Carter Hancock finished third in the boys race with a 17:03.6 to punch his ticket to state.