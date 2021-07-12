The Detroit Tigers selected the son of a Dubuque native third overall in the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night.
Jackson Jobe, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound right-handed pitcher from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City, is the son of Hempstead graduate Jennifer (Lukens) Jobe and professional golfer Brandt Jobe. He has signed with the University of Mississippi.
Sunday’s draft included the first round and seven compensatory selections. Dubuque native Ian Moller is expected to be taken today, when the draft resumes with Rounds 2-10.
“We’ve been fortunate to scout and draft some great high school pitchers over the years, and Jackson ranks up there with some of the best we’ve seen,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a press release. “He pitches beyond his years, and we project him to be an impactful arm in our player development system, and eventually the Major Leagues. Though young pitching is one of our organizational strengths, we see the addition of Jackson as an important one as we continue building depth that will breed sustainable success in the long term.”
Jobe earned the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year award after leading Heritage Hall to the Class 4-A state championship. He went 9-0 with a 0.13 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. Jobe walked just five batters and posted a 24/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Jobe became the third player with Dubuque ties to be selected in the first round by Detroit in the last 25 years. The Tigers took Jeff Weaver, who played for the now-defunct Dubuque Mud Puppies of the Northwoods League, 14th overall in 1998, and drafted Eric Munson, who currently operates a successful baseball academy in Dubuque, third overall in 1999.
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis, and the Texas Rangers grabbed Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter — son of big league All-Star Al Leiter — with the first two picks of the draft, the first held as part of All-Star weekend.
The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox picked fourth and selected slick-fielding shortstop Marcelo Mayer. The left-handed hitter had been the favorite to go No. 1 overall after drawing comparison to Dodgers star Corey Seager.
The Milwaukee Brewers selected Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick at No. 15 overall, and the St. Louis Cardinals went with UC Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy three picks later.
The Chicago Cubs took Kansas State left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks at No. 21, and the Chicago White Sox followed by taking shortstop Colson Montgomery, of Huntingburg, Ind., at No. 22.