FARLEY, Iowa – Aidan Besler found a quick cure for a recent case of leaving single pins standing.

The Western Dubuque junior focused a tad bit more in his approach while rattling off a 199-290—489 to lead the Bobcats to a 3,095-2,753 victory in Mississippi Valley Conference action Friday night at Cobra Lanes. Kirsten Butcher rolled her first 400 series of the season to help the Bobcats girls to a 2,443-2,184 victory.

