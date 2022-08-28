Beckman Catholic won its first five matches on Saturday before falling to Anamosa in the finals of the Cascade volleyball tournament in Cascade, Iowa.

The Trailblazers picked up a victory over Anamosa in pool play, while also defeating East Buchanan and Dubuque Senior. Beckman won its championship bracket quarterfinal over the Rams, 21-15, 22-20, and then beat Springville in the semifinals, 23-21, 22-20. Anamosa netted revenge by winning the finals over the Blazers, 14-21, 21-16, 15-13.

