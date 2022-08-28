Beckman Catholic won its first five matches on Saturday before falling to Anamosa in the finals of the Cascade volleyball tournament in Cascade, Iowa.
The Trailblazers picked up a victory over Anamosa in pool play, while also defeating East Buchanan and Dubuque Senior. Beckman won its championship bracket quarterfinal over the Rams, 21-15, 22-20, and then beat Springville in the semifinals, 23-21, 22-20. Anamosa netted revenge by winning the finals over the Blazers, 14-21, 21-16, 15-13.
Cascade finished unbeaten in pool play with wins over Jesup, North Linn and Central Elkader. The Cougars won their championship quarterfinal over Jesup, 21-9, 18-21, 16-14, but lost to Anamosa in the semis, 19-21, 21-7, 15-9.
Corinne Rea led Cascade with 23 kills and 17 digs, and Brianna Koppes added 20 kills and 15 digs. Claudia Noonan finished with 81 assists and 17 digs.
Rea also had seven ace serves for the Cougars, and Alyssa Lux added six aces.
Addison Frake contributed 16 kills for Cascade, while Shelby Trumm added 15 kills and Kate Green had 12.
Senior beat East Buchanan but lost to Beckman and Anamosa in pool play. The Rams then fell to Beckman in the quarterfinals.
Maya Watters fronted Senior with 26 kills, while Jenna Lewis chipped in 51 assists. Sophie Link delivered 34 digs and four ace serves, while Lexie LeConte had 11 blocks.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Griebel places 5th — At Anamosa, Iowa: Bellevue’s Payton Griebel clocked in fifth-place overall at 17:26 in the August Anamosa meet, helping the Bellevue boys place fifth in the team standings.
Cascade finished sixth behind Adam Knepper’s 17:59.6. Maquoketa placed ninth, led by Max Notz’s 19:48.9.
Martensen takes 1st — At Livingston, Wis.: Picking up where her older sister Kayci left off, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton’s Hanna Martensen ran 22:18.1 and won the Iowa-Grant Invitational. Her performance led the tri-op girls to a second-place finish behind Dodgeville/Mineral Point — which also won the boys team title.
PREP FOOTBALL
St. Mary’s Springs 20, Darlington 18 — At Darlington, Wis.: Breylin Goebel and Maddox Goebel each scored on touchdown runs, then Maddox’s interception return score put the Redbirds in position to pull out the victory with 7:54 remaining. However, St. Mary’s Springs scored with 59 seconds to play to sneak out the win.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke drops matches — At Upland, Ind.: Rachel Haubert totaled 33 kills for the Pride, who dropped a pair of five-set matches to Lawrence Tech (17-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 18-16) and Spring Arbor (21-25, 24-26, 25-12, 25-17, 15-12) at the Amber McClure Fayerweather Memorial Tournament.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Benedictine Mesa 3, Clarke 0 — At Mesa, Ariz.: Faith Krapfl made seven saves for the Pride, who dropped their season opener in the desert on Friday night.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Cascade 4, Farley 2 — At Bernard, Iowa: Connor Grant drilled a double and picked up the win on the mound as Cascade won its quarterfinal at the Bernard tournament.
Bellevue 7, Rickardsville 2 — At Bernard, Iowa: Cole Swartz hit for a triple and Chase Kueter secured the win on the mound as Bellevue prevailed in its quarterfinal at the Bernard tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.