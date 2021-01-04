For 28 minutes, Clinton Prince of Peace gave Dubuque Wahlert everything it could handle.
Those final 4 key minutes, however, belonged to the Golden Eagles.
Allie Kutsch scored a game-high 23 points and Mary Kate King added 17, as the senior guards netted eight apiece in the crucial final quarter and the Class 4A No. 11-ranked Golden Eagles pulled away from the Irish, 70-55, on Monday night at Wahlert High School.
“We didn’t play to our potential, but we stayed collected and figured it out,” Kutsch said. “We saw what was open and started to execute better. We played the way we should have played the whole game in those final minutes.”
Ana Chandlee scored 12 points and Emma Donovan added 10 as the balanced Eagles (4-2) used a 13-5 run in the final 4 minutes of the game to break a seven-point lead into a comfortable win. But it was a grueling three-and-a-half quarters getting there with a spirited effort from the Irish (5-4).
“When we walked into the locker room, you’d think we lost the game,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We have kids that are expecting more. We played well, and Prince of Peace played well, but we just feel like we didn’t put out our best effort tonight. But we did enough to win.”
Having cracked the state rankings for the first time since 2012 — which was coincidentally the program’s last trip to the Iowa state tournament — this Wahlert team has higher standards and wasn’t necessarily pleased with its effort in the first 28 minutes. The players corrected it with a strong overall run of 21-8 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“We’ve been working for a long time,” Kutsch said. “It’s a different kind of season with being in quarantine and all that. But we have that leadership and continue to work hard. Every player on the team is bringing it every day in practice, and that really translates to games.”
Donovan scored inside off a slick assist from Kutsch to cap a 6-0 run early in the first quarter, then Kutsch swished a 3-pointer and converted on a tough drive to extend Wahlert’s lead to 13-4. Nora King scored a deuce in transition off another sweet dish from Kutsch to hold a 17-12 lead at the end of the period.
The Irish made a run in the second quarter behind strong team play and passing to penetrate Wahlert’s zone. Kutsch sank a trey to open the frame, and Chandlee added two more makes from beyond the arc, but Prince of Peace chipped away and closed on a 17-13 run in the quarter to pull within 30-29 heading into the locker room.
“At halftime we talked to the girls about how all their shots are inside the paint,” Spiegler said. “We got ourselves extended and were taking a few too many chances. Our defense was steady, especially in the second half.”
Prince of Peace tied the game at 32 early in the third quarter, but Mary Kate King answered with a triple for her first points of the game. The teams traded leads at that point, as Donovan scored inside and Mary Kate King drilled another trey. When the Irish took their final lead at 47-46 with a minute to go in the period, Mary Kate King responded with her third 3 of the quarter to regain the advantage.
Kutsch’s and-1 drive extended the lead to 52-47 to open the fourth, then the defenses slowed things down. Kutsch followed with a baseline jumper to open the game’s deciding run as Prince of Peace made just 3 of 11 shots in the final quarter and closed with 20 turnovers.
“Our offense was shaky at times, but to still finish with 70 points is a good thing, right?” Spiegler said. “Thank goodness Allie and Mary Kate stepped up and made some big shots there down the stretch. We’ve got six seniors that have been through the battles and are leading us. They’re great kids.”