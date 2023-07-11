PEOSTA, Iowa — Calvin Harris followed the theme to the University of Mississippi’s national championship season throughout the Major League Baseball Draft process.
“Enjoy the Ride,” and understand there might be some twists and turns along the way.
The Chicago White Sox selected the Ole Miss junior catcher and former Western Dubuque all-stater in the fourth round, 116th overall, on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot, 215-pound left-handed hitting catcher agreed to sign above slot value.
“I was more anxious than anything, just to kind of get it over and get the phone call so I can get back out and play again,” said Harris, who hasn’t played a game since the Rebels’ season ended in May and watched the draft online with his family. “I was nervous as well and incredibly excited for an opportunity. Now, it’s a matter of making the most of it.
“It’s kind of crazy that there were 30 different scenarios that could have played out. For me, it was a matter of not getting locked into one or the other. I just wanted to keep an open mind throughout the whole process and really wait for the opportunity.”
Two of Harris’ teammates at Ole Miss heard their names called in the first two rounds on Sunday. The White Sox selected shortstop Jacob Gonzalez with the 15th overall pick, and the Miami Marlins took outfielder Kemp Alderman at No. 47.
Last summer, the White Sox selected Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko and pitcher Drew McDaniel after the Rebels won the first national championship in program history. Elko now plays for Winston-Salem, of the advanced Class A South Atlantic League, and McDaniel pitches for Kannapolis, of the Class A Carolina League — two potential landing spots for Harris in the coming weeks.
“I feel incredibly fortunate that this is the scenario that worked out,” Harris said. “At Ole Miss, we have a really tight-knit group of guys and we’re always in contact with each other, so it’s definitely going to make it a lot easier, especially with me and Gonzo being in the same class. We’ll go through a lot of the same things together.
“With Tim being in the class ahead of us, he’ll give us some really good insight on what we can expect because he’s been through it already. I’m really happy that’s the way it turned out.”
Harris expects to receive a phone call from the White Sox in the next few days to learn details on his immediate future. The White Sox will hold a week-long mini-camp in Birmingham, Ala., before assigning recent draft picks to the first stops in their professional careers.
“Calvin is going to be some minor league manager’s dream very soon, just because he’s so low maintenance and all he wants to do is work,” said Ole Miss assistant coach Mike Clement, a native of Marshalltown, Iowa. “He’s a laser-focused kid, an incredible teammate and an extremely hard worker.
“We have incredible facilities here at Ole Miss, and there were times we had to tell him, ‘Get out of here,’ because he was a huge piece of our offense and we didn’t want him to get run down. He’d go sit in the hot or cold tubs for a while, and I’m pretty sure he was just waiting for the coaches to leave so he could hop back in the cage to hit. The kid never left our facility for three years.”
Harris became the fourth tri-state native drafted in the past three seasons.
The Texas Rangers selected Dubuque Wahlert outfielder Tommy Specht in the sixth round, 169th overall, last summer, one year after taking Wahlert catcher Ian Moller in the fourth round, 103rd overall. They both currently play in Kinston, N.C., for the Down East Wood Ducks in the Carolina League.
Also in 2021, Cuba City, Wis., relief pitcher Theo Denlinger went in the seventh round, 215th overall, to the White Sox, who dealt him to the Boston Red Sox in January.
Prior to Moller, the last Dubuque County player selected was Cascade, Iowa, pitcher Colin Rea by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He currently pitches for the Milwaukee Brewers.
“It’s definitely really cool to be a part of that history, and it really speaks to the baseball tradition here in Dubuque County,” Harris said. “Obviously, in places like Florida or California, they have a lot of guys getting drafted. But people shouldn’t forget about a state like Iowa, especially Dubuque County, and the kind of talent we have here. It’s a great environment for baseball, from the town teams to the high schools. It’s really neat to be a part of that group.”
Harris, who turned 21 in November, entered the draft as the No. 133 overall player available, the No. 8 catcher and the No. 5 college-trained catcher, according to MLB.com. He became the sixth backstop selected.
Harris took over the full-time catching responsibilities this spring at Ole Miss after the Kansas City Royals selected Hayden Dunhurst in the sixth round last summer. The sixth Rebel catcher drafted in the first 10 rounds since 2016, Harris also became the highest-drafted Ole Miss catcher since Minnesota took Stuart Turner at No. 78 in 2013.
Harris batted .321 and led the Rebels with 52 runs scored in 54 games this spring. He posted a slugging percentage of .579 with 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits, 14 doubles, two triples and 46 RBIs — all of which finished top-three on the team.
The highlight of Harris’ season came May 6 at Missouri, when he went 4-for-6 with four home runs and 10 RBIs to set single-game program records for home runs and total bases and tied the mark for RBIs. He became the first SEC player ever to hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third to hit four home runs ever en route to being named SEC Co-Player of the Week and winning the Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week and the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week awards.