Dubuque Senior’s lightweights made quick work on the mat in Thursday’s regular-season dual finale.

Mason Besler (120 pounds), Zion Deah (126) and Tyler Smith (132) each registered a pin in less than a minute, with Deah sticking his opponent in just 22 seconds, and the Rams beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 42-26, on Thursday night at Nora Gymnasium.

