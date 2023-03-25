When Jason Derby took on the head high school girls basketball coaching position at Cuba City, he was well aware of the program’s longstanding tradition of success.

In just his second year at the reins, the Cuba City native led the Cubans to conference and regional titles, and just missed out on a state tournament berth after being ousted in the sectional final game. And even more impressive, this year’s Telegraph Herald Coach of the Year did so with just two seniors on his roster.

