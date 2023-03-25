When Jason Derby took on the head high school girls basketball coaching position at Cuba City, he was well aware of the program’s longstanding tradition of success.
In just his second year at the reins, the Cuba City native led the Cubans to conference and regional titles, and just missed out on a state tournament berth after being ousted in the sectional final game. And even more impressive, this year’s Telegraph Herald Coach of the Year did so with just two seniors on his roster.
“To be the third coach in four years is unheard of in any sport at Cuba City, especially in basketball,” Derby said. “There was so much change going on for these girls, and everything was new when I came in. We had a big freshman class, and it took us a bit to figure each other out.”
Recommended for you
During Derby’s first year, the Cubans went 18-9 before a one-point loss in the regional final to a tough La Crosse Aquinas team.
“We started to see our potential there toward the end of the season, and our captains really stepped up and led them during the summer months,” Derby said. “These girls knew the skills were there, and we started seeing it come together during that first offseason.”
This season, the Cubans were ranked as high as No. 2 in Division 4, and went 15-0 before suffering their first loss of the season to Division 1 Oregon. Their only other regular season loss was to Division 3 ranked Prairie du Chien.
“Our focus always was to be the best team we could be at the end of the season,” Derby said. “In order to do that, you need to play good teams and sometimes you lose those games. Playing against those really good teams provided us with an opportunity to make ourselves better.”
The Cubans finished the season 25-3, with their season ending again at the hands of Aquinas — the eventual state runners-up.
“We were really fortunate to have fantastic senior leadership this season,” Derby said. “They got the team together and said, ‘Hey, we want to see how far we can go,’ and the other girls were all in. There was no selfishness on this team. We had five different starting line-ups throughout the season and no one ever complained. They all just wanted to win so badly, and that speaks volumes to the character of these girls.”
Derby, who was a 2013 Cuba City graduate, played basketball under the now newly retired Jerry Petitgoue. He would eventually join Petitgoue’s coaching staff as assistant for three years, until the head girls coaching position was posted.
“It was a dream spot for me to play under Coach Petitgoue and then have the opportunity to coach under him,” Derby said. “I was also fortunate to have former girls coach Jeff Pustina as a mentor. The two of them have so much basketball knowledge and I was so fortunate to have them around.”
When asked about making the jump from coaching boys to girls, Derby said he was eager to take the next step in his coaching career.
“I was never worried about coaching girls,” he said. “I was more concerned about making the jump from assistant to head coach, and to do so just three weeks prior to the start of the season.”
Derby said the girls made the transition an easy one.
“In Cuba City, the kids work hard and bring their full effort everyday,” he said. “The support of the community and our youth program is excellent, and it’s fun to be a part of it all.”
When Derby received word that Coach Petitgoue was stepping down at the end of this season, he said a lot of people asked him if he was going to apply for the position.
“That was the easiest decision for me to decline that offer,” Derby said. “I am all in with my team, and I wasn’t going anywhere.”
Although the season ended just short of the state tournament, Derby is excited for what lies ahead. The Cubans will return two all-state players in Olivia Olson and Ella Vosberg, who will lead a talented junior class.
“We are going to be ready to grow and improve and hopefully take it a step further,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.