Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg, Prairie du Chien and Platteville became the latest area programs to clinch a trip to the Wisconsin playoffs.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (6-1, 4-1 Six Rivers Conference) routed Boscobel, 38-6, to seal its spot. Prairie du Chien (6-1, 4-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) beat Viroqua, 20-14, while Platteville (5-2, 4-1) rolled to a 55-6 victory over Dodgeville.
Darlington (5-2, 3-2 SWAL) is playoff eligible, while Potosi/Cassville (5-2, 2-2 Six Rivers), River Ridge (5-2, 2-2 Six Rivers), Southwestern (3-4, 2-2 Six Rivers) and Cuba City (2-5, 2-2 SWAL) need two wins each to clinch a spot.
Mustangs air it out — Dubuque Hempstead is showing a new wrinkle under interim coach Brian Kuhle: The Mustangs can throw it.
Aidan Dunne completed 14 of 27 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 28-27 loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday night. Dunne’s touchdown pass to Eli Herrion on fourth down with 10 seconds left gave Hempstead a chance to tie or take the lead, but Prairie stopped the Mustangs’ potential game-winning two-point conversion.
It was the second consecutive week in which Hempstead (2-4, 0-2 4A-3) was stopped a yard short of a go-ahead score in the final minute of a road game. The Mustangs lost at No. 2-ranked Cedar Falls, 21-17, last week.
Cardinals run over rivals — Maquoketa quarterback Kannon Coakley only attempted nine passes Friday night. The ground game got the job done for the Cardinals.
Ryne Gruenwald ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and Coakley and Connor Becker combined for another 185 rushing yards and a score as Maquoketa beat rival Marion, 35-10, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Coakley ran for 97 yards on 15 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run. Becker finished with 88 yards on 11 attempts as the Cardinals evened their record at 3-3, 1-1 in Class 3A District 4.
Jackson-to-Waller sparking Comets — Bellevue got a much-needed win on an emotional homecoming game on Friday night, controlling the contest from the start in a 28-7 victory over Dyersville Beckman at C.C. Hammann Field.
The Comets (2-4, 1-1 Iowa Class 1A District 4) remained in the district title picture with the win, and their improved play on offense has much to do with the aerial assault provided by junior quarterback Max Jackson and sophomore wide receiver Jacob Waller.
Jackson connected with Waller for two passes against the Trailblazers (4-2, 1-1), and they were both game-changers. The first was a 66-yard touchdown strike over the middle that gave Bellevue a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, and the last was later in the frame on a pretty 24-yard touchdown on a crosser in the left front corner of the end zone on a seemingly impossible fourth-and-goal.
Waller now has 27 receptions on the season for 448 yards and seven touchdowns, and has 150 yards and two scores rushing. Jackson is 58-for-103 passing on the season for a 56 percent completion percentage with nine touchdown passes. He also has 449 rushing yards and three scores.
East Dubuque dials Meyer-Feyen connection — East Dubuque quarterback Zach Meyer completed 16 of 21 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, both to Dawson Feyen, in the Warriors’ 28-12 loss to Dakota on Friday night in East Dubuque, Ill.
Feyen finished with three receptions for 37 yards for East Dubuque (2-4), including touchdown catches of 5 and 29 yards.
Pirates find balance in first win — Six different Galena players scored touchdowns, eight different Pirates had at least two rushing attempts, and five caught a pass as Galena registered its first win of the season, 41-6, on Friday night over visiting Amboy-LaMoille.
Henry Anderson caught three passes for 94 yards and a score, and Sam Hesselbacher had two receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Duilio Moctezuma, Damian Stephanopoulos, Ethan Hefel and Hunter Basten had rushing touchdowns. Moctezuma led the Pirates with 49 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Hefel completed 9 of 14 passes for 258 yards.
Simple formula for Braves — Belmont’s recipe for success is simple: Put the ball in Riley Christensen’s hands and let him make a play.
Christensen ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more on Friday as the Braves beat Williams Bay, 61-0, in Belmont, Wis., for their fifth consecutive win. Christensen scored on runs of 54, 36, 58 and 24 yards, and threw touchdown passes to Kolton Westemeier (46 yards) and Will Cutler (38). Christensen finished just 2 of 7 passing for 84 yards, but ran 14 times for 205 yards.
Westemeier and Konnor Lancaster also ran for touchdowns for the Braves (6-1), and Cutler returned a fumble for another score.
Cubans win in OT — Beau Kopp threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Vosberg in overtime as Cuba City outlasted Onalaska Luther, 28-21, on Friday night in Onalaska, Wis. It was the third TD pass of the night for Kopp, who also had scoring strikes of 26 yards to Riley Richard and 16 yards to Brandon Brogley. Kopp also ran for a 3-yard touchdown for the Cubans (2-5, 2-3 SWAL).