Klein took a short pass from quarterback Brett Harris for a school-record 98-yard touchdown reception during the Bobcats’ 48-6 victory over rival Dubuque Hempstead last Friday at Dalzell Field.
Klein ran a simple out route and saw nothing but green turf in front of him after safely tucking away the catch.
“I’m scoring. That’s all I’m thinking,” said Klein, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior who was facing off coverage and had just one player to beat. “I’m thinking I’m going to get past this guy and I’m taking it to the house. Simple as that.”
Klein added a 58-yard touchdown reception later in the quarter after forcing a defender to miss.
He finished the game with three receptions for 158 yards.
“I ran a seam up the hash. Brett made the right read and O-line gave him plenty of time to throw the ball downfield,” Klein said. “It worked out perfect. Couldn’t ask for any more.”
The 98-yard touchdown was a school record, surpassing 89-yard touchdown catches by Alex Ross (2005) and Logan Brosius (2020).
Not too bad for a guy who a week prior was in position to be starting the game as quarterback after the Bobcats’ starter, Connor Maiers, went down with an injury in Week 2.
Penner and his assistant coaches opted to elevate Harris, a freshman, instead of further weakening the team’s depth on offense, defense and special teams.
“He returned a kickoff return to the house, he’s a returning all-district player on defense,” WD coach Justin Penner said after the team’s Week 3 win over Iowa City Liberty. “We just feel like he gives our football team a whole lot, and putting him at quarterback not only makes us not as deep at receiver, but it makes us not as good on special teams, not as deep on defense.”
It’s working out for the Bobcats, who open Class 4A District 2 play Friday against Marion.
Klein is the team’s leading receiver with 13 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns. The defensive back also has 16.5 tackles, 14 solo, and averages 31.1 yards on kickoff returns with a 90-yard touchdown.
“Momentum going into Marion,” Klein said. “They’ve got (University of Iowa recruit Alex) Mota, very good player, very good athlete. I can’t wait to play them. It’s big momentum here starting out 0-2, going into Week 5 at 2-2.”
