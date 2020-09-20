BERNARD, Iowa — Connor Grant doesn’t pay much attention to baseball jinxes.
In the fifth inning Saturday afternoon, he openly started discussing his ongoing no-hitter with teammates in the Cascade dugout. And it lasted three more innings until Zwingle speedster Isaac Evans singled sharply to right field to open the ninth.
Grant became a clear-cut choice for the Bernard Tournament MVP award after tossing a complete-game one-hitter en route to a 6-0 victory in the championship game on a picture-perfect afternoon. It marked the 26-year-old right-hander’s third complete-game victory in the tournament, which had been delayed two weekends by rain.
“I was thinking about it from the fifth inning on, and I was actually trying to do the opposite of jinxing it by talking about it,” Grant said. “Isaac put a great swing on that pitch in the ninth inning, and I can’t complain about giving up a hit to him. He’s a great hitter.
“But I didn’t really feel any nerves in the last couple of innings. I just wanted to stick to the game plan, which was keeping pitches away from the middle of the plate and throwing it in and out and getting weak contact.”
Zwingle’s biggest threat came in the first inning, when Juan Munoz reached on a hit batsman and Travis Lyons walked. But Grant coaxed Lance Richardson into an inning-ending fly out to left field.
“We were just missing in that first inning,” Grant said, giving credit to catcher Nolan Weber. “He did a great job of moving (location) in and out, and when we did miss, we didn’t miss right down the middle. That was the big thing.”
After the first-inning hiccup, Grant retired 21 straight batters until Luke Kuennen reached on a two-out error in the top of the eighth inning. Grant struck out seven, walked one, hit one batter and faced just four batters over the minimum in the nine-inning gem.
“We were more or less pitching to contact,” Grant said. “That was the biggest thing. When I got down, that’s when I tried putting guys away. For the most part, it was a matter of putting it in spots where they really couldn’t barrel anything up, getting weak contact and getting the out.”
Grant, who primarily pitches for the Peosta Cubs, put an exclamation point on a dominant season. Last month, the former Dubuque Senior and University of Iowa hurler earned the starting pitcher spot on the postseason Prairie League all-star team.
“To be honest, I’m kind of glad this is the last game with the way my arm feels,” Grant said. “It was great to go out with a win, and that’s something most teams don’t get to say. But this is a great group of guys and we had a lot of fun.”
The Reds earned their first tournament title of the summer after a handful of near-misses.
“We were kind of close all summer, but we couldn’t win one, so it’s really nice to go out on top in the last one of the season,” said right fielder Bryce Simon, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored Saturday. “We won more games than we did last year, but it’s tough when you’re in the bottom half of the bracket of tournaments most of the time. We played pretty well and went deep in most tournaments, so it feels good to get this one, finally.”
Cascade opened the scoring with a single run in the bottom of the first inning without the benefit of a hit. Brock Simon led off by reaching on a dropped third strike, moved up a base when Bryce Simon walked and scored all the way from second on an errant pickoff attempt.
The Reds broke the game open two innings later, when they sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs on three hits, three walks and an error. Bryce Simon singled in the first run, Nolan Weber and Blake Simon drew bases-loaded walks, and Logan Otting singled through the left side for an RBI single that made it 5-0.
Cascade added an insurance run in the eighth. Bryce Simon laced a leadoff single and scored on a two-out single by Blake Simon.
The Reds finished with six hits despite not playing in three weeks. The tournament had been postponed the past two weekends because of weather.
“You could see a little bit of that rust today,” Cascade manager Mark Simon said. “We knew it would be like that, and we knew Zwingle would throw some good guys at us. We only had four hits to get those first five runs, but, fortunately, we caught some breaks on walks and timely hits. As long as Connor was out there and we played defense, we knew we had a shot.
“We love playing at Bernard, because it’s one of the best around. It’s always good to win that last game of the season. These guys will go their separate ways for a while, but we should have most of this group back next year.”