Rivalry games are always a bit more intense, especially when there is something on the line.
With the regular season down to its final series, Dubuque used a seven-run second inning to down Loras, 9-5, in the opener of a four-game set on Tuesday at Dan Runkle Field.
Both UD and Loras are still vying for a better seed heading into the American Rivers Conference tournament next week. Depending on the results of the final three games of this series, each squad could finish as high as the No. 3 seed or as low as No. 5.
The rivals return to the diamond for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today before finishing with another single game on Thursday.
“It’s always a good feeling to win the first game of a four-game series,” UD coach Paul Wyczawski said. “We know this series is going to be a competitive one, so to get that first one is huge.”
The bulk of Tuesday’s offense came in the bottom of the second inning. After scoring the game’s first run in the first, the Spartans sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second for a seven-run outburst to break the game open early.
Jake Cekander, who was 3-for-3 on the day, roped a one-out double to the right-field gap and immediately scored following Max Snowdin’s RBI single. Colton Pfeifer singled and scored from first on Zach McCoy’s double off the left-field wall to put UD up, 4-0.
After capitalizing on two Loras throwing errors and RBI singles from Cole DeStefanis and Kellen Mitchell, UD built a commanding 8-0 lead after two innings.
“We had a huge inning,” Wyczawski said. “We were able to string some hits together and make some aggressive plays on the base paths. That was most of our offense right there.”
After cruising through the first two innings, UD starter Shaun Logan had trouble finding the zone in the third, allowing the Duhawks to gain some momentum.
Loras (21-14, 16-13 A-R-C) plated three runs, benefiting from three walks and two hit batsmen. Max Cullen’s RBI single was the only Duhawk hit of the inning, but nonetheless, the deficit was trimmed to 8-3.
“Our guys have always been fighters all season,” Loras coach Carl Tebon said. “We have been down big before and made a game out of it. You just can’t give up a seven spot.”
The Spartans (15-21, 13-16 A-R-C) tacked on an insurance run in the fourth behind a booming home run to right field by Mitchell.
“Those swings always feel great,” said Mitchell, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. “Especially coming off a rough weekend against Simpson, it’s always good to come back and get some good swings off and find a barrel.”
The Spartans offense certainly did its part, scoring nine runs on 15 hits, but the game’s MVP came from the mound.
East Dubuque, Ill., native Ben Kettering was called into relief duty with two outs and the bases loaded in the third, a potential crucial turning point in the game. He swiftly ended the rally with a strike out.
Kettering proceeded to throw 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just one run in a game he was called into action much earlier than he’s accustomed to. He enticed the Duhawks into rally-killing double plays in the fourth and seventh innings to preserve his team’s cushion.
“It was big to come into the game with the bases loaded and just get out of the inning,” Kettering said. “That was a big momentum-stopper. Just to put zeros on the board was pretty big for us.”
Despite the lackluster second inning, Tebon told his team to put that behind them.
“We’ve got to come ready to play and forget about this one today and see what happens,” Tebon said. “If we show up ready to play, we’ll be fine.”