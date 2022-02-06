George Holesinger knows he has a lot left in the tank … even after shattering two school records on Saturday afternoon.
The Dubuque Hempstead senior went 1:41.45 in the 200-yard freestyle and 45.45 in the 100 freestyle to win district championships at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center and earn automatic berths in this weekend’s state meet at the University of Iowa. Holesinger also swam on a pair of runner-up relays as the Mustangs piled up 323 points to finish second to Iowa City West’s 488 in the eight-team state qualifier while advancing nine swims to state.
Dubuque Senior placed sixth with 146 team points and advanced to state in four events.
“It feels really good to break my own records and to know that where I’m at right now is a whole lot better than I was at state last year, and I wasn’t even shaved and completely tapered for this meet,” Holesinger said. “It gives me so much confidence for state to set the records here. We had the home-field advantage today, but this was a good district with at least one or two really fast guys in every single event, and a lot of districts don’t have that advantage. It pushes you to go that much faster.
“I’m really looking forward to next weekend, because there are some really fast kids who are going to be there that are already committed to colleges. Both the 200 and 100 are going to be absolutely crazy at state.”
Holesinger set the school records in both events at the district meet a year ago, then lowered them at the state meet. The marks stood at 1:42.65 in the 200 and 45.62 in the 100 until Saturday, when he beat Iowa City West’s Max Gerke by 4.51 seconds in the 200 to earn the No. 4 seed for state and West’s Kirk Brotherton by .66 seconds in the 100 to land the No. 3 seed for state.
The Mustangs collected runner-up finishes in all three relays and added three other top-five finishes in holding off Cedar Falls by 15 points for second place. Hempstead’s Rick Loeffelholz fronted the coaching staff of the year just weeks after earning the same honor at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet.
“That means that my guys did what they were supposed to do,” Loeffelholz said. “Our theme for this season is ‘Stronger as One,’ and that’s what we’re pushing for all throughout our program. I love coaching these guys, and not because they’re just great swimmers. They’re great student-athletes and people as well.”
John Maloney (backstroke), Mitchell Konichek (breaststroke), Aiden Yaklich (butterfly) and Brandon Decker (freestyle) went 1:39.41 to earn the state’s No. 13 seed in the 200 medley relay. Holesinger, Konichek, Decker and Yaklich came within fractions of a second of the school record with a 1:27.80 for the No. 7 seed in the 200 freestyle relay. And Michael Rhett Gilbertson, Yaklich, Decker and Holesinger finished the meet with a 3:17.13 for the 11th seed in the 400 freestyle relay.
Yaklich, a senior, decided against shaving for the district meet because he felt comfortable with his times after the MVC meet. The decision paid off.
“We thought it would be OK to hold off until state and save everything for then,” Yaklich said. “When you’re shaved and tapered is when you feel your fastest. To pull off the times I had today without being shaved is a huge mental advantage when we get to state.
“I have to give it to my team, too. We all came together and had a really good meet today against some of the fastest kids in the state. I’m excited for next week.”
Decker, who won the 50 freestyle last Saturday at the MVC sophomore meet, also contributed to all three runner-up relay finishes.
“All of my teammates pushed me to go fast so we could have a chance at some of the records,” Decker said. “We were pretty close in the 200, just .7 off, so hopefully we can get it next week at state. When we have everybody fully shaved and tapered, we can definitely get it if we have good starts and finish through the wall.”
Gilbertson also placed fourth in the 500 with a 4:57.92 for the 28th seed at state, while Yaklich took fifth in the 50 with a 22.24 for the 22nd seed, and Konichek placed fifth in the breaststroke with a 1:00.53 for the 14th seed. Decker also made state in the breaststroke with a seventh-place 1:02.25 for the 27th seed.
Zach Heiar led Senior with a pair of fourth-place finishes — a 2:00.45 in the 200 individual medley and a 59.45 in the 100 breaststroke. He earned the 11th seed in the breaststroke and the 19th seed in the I.M.
“It’s a great feeling, because I’ve been working hard all season to get my times down to where they were today,” Heiar said. “Going to state, I know it’s going to be hard to drop more time from what I did today, but it’s still going to be a great feeling to make it there as a freshman.
“It made a huge difference to swim against all the fast guys who were here today. That always pushes me to go a little faster, so you can catch up to them. When you do, it’s really a rewarding feeling.”
Jarrett Herber also qualified for two events for the Rams. He placed third in the 100 butterfly with a 54.99 and seventh in the 50 freestyle with a 22.54 to land the No. 28 seed in both events.