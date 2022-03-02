After learning its state-quarterfinal opponent, Cascade girls basketball coach Mike Sconsa asked his team a tongue-in-cheek, yet motivational question.
“I asked them point blank the first day we had practice,” Sconsa said. “The challenge is going to be big. Do you just wanna show up, compete and go home, or do you wanna try? I just basically sarcastically asked them that. They all wanna compete, they know it’s a challenge, they’ve seen film and they know how good they are.”
The 18th-year leader of the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Cougars wanted his team to be prepared for the daunting task that lies ahead when they take on No. 3-ranked Central Lyon today at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“They’re outstanding, they’re balanced, they’re athletic, and they play a really good schedule,” Sconsa said. “They’re very talented, well-coached, and highly unselfish. They have a good inside game and have one of the better guards you’re ever gonna see in No. 10 (Addison Klosterbuer).”
Central Lyon’s resume on paper certainly matches the hype. The Lions, who won the Class 1A championship in 2013, put up an impressive 64.3 points per game, while allowing just 41.8, outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 22.5 points.
And what makes them so hard to defend is their balanced scoring. Four different players average between 9.5 and 13.9 points per game, which often propels the Lions into an early, insurmountable advantage.
“We’ve got to survive their early storm,” Sconsa said. In the games I’ve watched, they’ve come out and attacked teams really hard. It seems like teams are always playing from behind against them. As I tell (our team) all the time, we need to find a way to stick around first of all.”
The most impressive statistic, ironically, might just be Central Lyon’s two losses. The Lions’ only two setbacks this season have come at the hands of West Lyon, which will compete in the Class 3A semifinals.
“This is an outstanding team,” Sconsa said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if the team we’re playing is a championship contender.”
Cascade comes into today’s matchup battle-tested, too. The Cougars had to grind their way through a region that featured three ranked opponents and had to defeat a Bellevue team playing as well as anyone to reach Des Moines.
And while it doesn’t put up the offensive numbers like the Lions (51.1 ppg), that patented 2-3 defense and extended pressure Cascade has leaned on for so many years, allowed just 30.1 points on average.
“We gotta rely on our defense and find a way to score some points,” Sconsa said. “It’s an all hands-on-deck kind of challenge. We’re gonna have to make the game our style and muck it up a little bit.”
Cascade, which won the 2A title in 2018 and will be making its 10th state tournament appearance in program history, does have five players — Ally Hoffman, Devin Simon, Megan Smith, Alyssa Lux, Taryn Hoffman — on its current roster who reached Des Moines during its last trip in 2020.
“No matter where you’re playing, it’s still the game of basketball, just happens to be in a little bigger city under a little bit brighter lights,” Sconsa said.