Most journalistic predictors and prognosticators in Iowa have Cascade as a lock to win its second 2A state championship in three seasons.
Cougars coach Mike Sconsa says phooey to all that.
“Then we don’t have to play then, we’re done,” said Sconsa, who has led Cascade to Des Moines for eight of the program’s nine overall trips and holds a career record of 329-67 in 16 seasons. “If everyone knows what’s going to happen, what’s the point? That’s the beauty of high school sports, no one knows what’s going to happen.
“There are eight teams that all go in with the same 12 ½ percent chance of winning. We can label who we think is going to win and who’s not, but we’re just worried about getting healthy and getting our lungs back. Just getting better physically and as basketball players and getting ready for a very good Denver team.”
The top-ranked and top-seeded Cougars (25-0) — one of only four unbeaten teams remaining in Iowa — put their unblemished mark on the line tonight and begin their quest for a second state title in a quarterfinal against eighth-seeded Denver (17-8) at Wells Fargo Arena.
“We definitely have the thoughts and feelings of two years ago,” said all-state guard and tournament veteran Nicole McDermott, one of four senior starters for the Cougars. “We know that feeling and we’re taking it one game at a time. If we want to get to the championship game and win, it takes the game before that first. That’s our focus.”
McDermott (team-highs of 16.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals per game this season), Abby Welter (10.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Jordan Simon (a defensive dynamo with a program record 78 blocks this year) are tournament veterans that played key roles when the Cougars won it all in 2018. With the emergence of Skylar Dolphin (12 ppg and a team-best 50 made 3-pointers) and Ally Hoffman (8.5 ppg, 6 rpg) at the guard positions, Cascade’s talent pool makes it easy to see why it’s the favorite.
“We’ve learned each other’s tendencies and that helps,” McDermott said of the team’s bond. “We know who’s going to react to what. It’s that bond we have and we know what we’re going to be doing.”
Under Sconsa, another crucial reason the program is at state for the eighth time over the past nine seasons is defense. The Cougars have been especially stingy this season, allowing a mere 30.4 points per contest while forcing nearly 13 turnovers every game.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on defense. It’s something we have to do,” Sconsa said. “Year in and year out, we don’t have the most skilled offensive players that can outscore a lot of teams. This team has really grown defensively throughout the year and pick up coverages and things about our zone. They are cerebral and intelligent and can make adjustments on the fly. It comes down to not fouling, rebounding, and forcing tough, contested shots. Defense this time of year, in my opinion, is the most important thing.”
The Cyclones present a physical challenge to Cascade. After an 0-4 start to the season, Denver found its stride and is on a 17-4 stretch that included upsetting Grundy Center — the team that Cascade beat for the title two years ago, but also the same team that eliminated the Cougars in the semifinals last year — in the regional final.
“They’re outstanding,” Sconsa said. “They are unbelievably physical and very skilled. They’re well-coached and aggressive all over the place. They get to the free-throw line and are constantly attacking. It’s the kind of team I like to watch.”
Denver is well-balanced on offense, led by Reese Johnson’s 10.4 points per game. Grace Hennessy adds 10 points per contest and Jaden McMahon scores 6.4 points per game. The Cyclones also get it done on defense, allowing only 37 points per contest.
“Their record is 17-8, but two of their losses are to top-ranked in 3A Dike-New Hartford,” Sconsa said. “They beat Maquoketa Valley, which says a lot. The biggest thing is we have to stop them from penetrating and we have to match the physicality. They are really physical and aggressive, and that’s an unbelievable asset they have on that team.”
The moment has arrived for the Cougars’ senior group to further solidify their legacy.
“Sconsa is telling us no excuses, and we’re taking that to heart,” McDermott said. “We’re going to play as hard as we can for as long as we can and see what happens.”