05042022-StLouisRyan.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints alternate captain Ryan St. Louis will represent USA Hockey at the World Junior A Challenge next month in Cornwall, Ontario.

 Contributed

Ryan St. Louis certainly understands the weight that comes along with pulling a USA Hockey jersey over his shoulder pads, and he can’t wait to have the opportunity to do it again.

USA Hockey on Wednesday named the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ alternate captain to the U.S. Junior Select Team that will compete in the World Junior A Challenge from Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario. Last week, USA Hockey named Saints associate head coach Evan Dixon to the coaching staff for the squad.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.