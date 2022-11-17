Ryan St. Louis certainly understands the weight that comes along with pulling a USA Hockey jersey over his shoulder pads, and he can’t wait to have the opportunity to do it again.
USA Hockey on Wednesday named the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ alternate captain to the U.S. Junior Select Team that will compete in the World Junior A Challenge from Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario. Last week, USA Hockey named Saints associate head coach Evan Dixon to the coaching staff for the squad.
“I considered it a great honor to be able to put on that jersey. It’s definitely special and something you can never take for granted,” said St. Louis, who played two seasons for the National Team Development Program and competed internationally on several occasions. “In international hockey, if you win, they play your national anthem after the game while you’re standing on the blue line, which is a really cool feeling.
“It feels like more than just playing a hockey game. When you’re representing your country, winning means so much more. It’s almost a surreal experience. I’m excited for the opportunity.”
St. Louis, a Burlington, Vt., native previously competed at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, the 2020 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament, the 2019 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament and the 2019 World Under-17 Challenge while with the NTDP.
“Ryan is a no-brainer to make the national team for a tournament like this,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Obviously, he’s represented his country before, but he has such a high hockey IQ and he can pick things up so quickly from a structural standpoint. He can make adjustments in-game and from game to game, which is so important in a short tournament.
“You can put him in tough situations, and he’ll figure it out. You can play him on the power play and he’s a great penalty killer. You need a jack-of-all-trades like that in international tournaments.”
The Saints selected the 5-foot-10, 170-pound playmaking left wing in the first round of the USHL Draft after he played sparingly as a freshman at Northeastern University last season. Already, the son of Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis has contributed five goals and 16 points in 11 games while serving as a mentor to a young core group that includes his brother, defenseman Lucas St. Louis.
“We’re off to a pretty good start, but you always want more,” said Ryan St. Louis, who is on pace for a 90-point season. “You never want to get complacent with yourself or the team. There are things we’re doing well right now, but we can definitely get better in other areas, and that’s what we’re focused on doing every day in practice.”
USA Hockey announced the first 21 players for the U.S. Junior Select Team that will compete in Cornwall. All currently compete in the United States Hockey League and represent 12 of the 16 teams.
St. Louis and Dixon will miss four USHL games while competing in the tournament. The field includes Canada East, Canada West, Czechia, Latvia, Sweden and the United States.
