Less than three years on her bike, 15-year-old Dubuque native Rylee Hoffmann reached her sport’s biggest stage.
Eight-year-old Knox Palmer, of Farley, Iowa, made back-to-back trips.
The two young riders recently competed in the American Motorcyclist Association Amateur National Motocross championships, held July 31-Aug. 5, at Lorretta Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. The week-long annual competition is the largest amateur motocross race in the world.
“Just getting there is such an accomplishment,” said Knox’s mother, Sarah Palmer. “The pressure is sort of off when you make it to Lorretta’s. You obviously want to have as good of a showing as you can have, but just making it there is such a rewarding thing in our sport.”
In a sport that’s exclusively individualized in competition, but requires a ton of time and travel, Rylee and Knox — along with their families — formed a bond to help balance the strenuous summer schedule.
“We just became fast friends, really,” Sarah Palmer said. “It all sort of came together this year. At Loretta’s we parked right next to each other and helped each other throughout the week.”
Weekend motocross competitions typically involve hours of travel, so the Hoffmanns and Palmers, like so many others in their unique sport, double it as a camping trip. In early April at an event in Winterset, Iowa, the families happened to be parked side by side.
Rylee instantly developed a connection with Knox and his four-year-old brother, Kai.
“We just bonded,” Rylee said. “We played and hung out. I teach them some stuff. They’re like my little brothers, pretty much.”
And with the extensive travel and weekend requirements, having someone to lean on is crucial.
“People really just don’t know what it’s like being at a dirt bike race until you get fully involved and committed,” said Rylee’s mother, Leah Hoffmann. “Every weekend, we’re living in our camper and racing. But when we’re not racing, we’re spending time with our moto friends and family.”
“Being able to build friendships, relationships and connections at these races is comforting. It really just becomes a community in itself.”
The riders routinely practice together on a man-made track located on Knox’s grandparents’ land in Dyersville, Iowa, and travel to training sessions with one another. Recently, during a rare off week while Rylee’s bike was getting a tune-up, she accompanied Knox and the Palmers to an event in the Quad Cities.
“She came for the weekend just to help and be on the line and support my boys,” Sarah Palmer said. “Her parents came down to pick her up and she said, ‘I want to stay.’ So, she stayed with us the next night, too.”
The AMA National Championships features the top 42 riders from all over the country — and in some cases internationally — in each specific class. Rylee, who advanced to nationals by winning an area qualifier and placing third in a regional event, finished 26th overall in the girls 11-16 division in her debut trip to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
A huge accomplishment considering she’s been riding for less than three years.
“We tried organized sports and it just wasn’t for Rylee,” Leah Hoffmann said. “She’s always been an independent, go-with-the-flow, do her own thing kind of kid. To see her do this at the competitive level she does, is a really cool thing.”
Knox, who placed 12th in his age group last year during his inaugural trip to nationals, finished 32nd last weekend after his bike chain locked up during his second race.
The finishes may not have been as high as the young riders had hoped, but they quickly carried on with their summer routine.
“You race, you pull off and you’re already having fun, giggling and laughing,” Rylee said. “If you’re mad, you’re mad for like 20 minutes, and then you just get to go have fun and hang out with your friends. You just forget about it.”
Last week’s trip to nationals and a summer spent trekking around the Midwest wasn’t quite enough to satisfy 8-year-old Knox’s itch to be on his bike.
“We drove 12 hours to get back home and the first thing he asked was if we were going riding today,” Sarah Palmer said. “He lives for this. He just loves it so much.”