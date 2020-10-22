Clayton Ridge is moving on.
The Eagles won for the fifth time in six matches, defeating Postville, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20, in an Iowa Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal on Wednesday night in Guttenberg, Iowa.
The Eagles (12-7) advanced to play at No. 7-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg in Monday’s regional semifinal.
Hudson 3, Cascade 0 — At Hudson, Iowa: The Pirates ended the Cougars’ season three wins shy of the state tournament with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-9 defeat in a Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal.
Cascade ended the season 17-8 overall.
Hudson (27-7) advanced to play at No. 8-ranked Dyersville Beckman (29-9) in Monday’s regional semifinal.
Starmont 3, Maquoketa Valley 1 — At Arlington, Iowa: The Stars (19-12) beat the Wildcats, 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20, in their Class 2A Region 6 quarterfinal. Maquoketa Valley ended the season 15-13.
Davenport Assumption 3, Maquoketa 1 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 4-ranked Knights beat the Cardinals, 25-17, 25-7, 21-25, 25-16, in a 3A Region 8 semifinal. Jackie Miller led Maquoketa (14-15) with 11 kills and five blocks, while setter Tenley Cavanagh tallied 22 assists.
Springville 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Springville, Iowa: The Class 1A No. 7-ranked Orioles ousted the Mohawks in the 1A Region 7 quarterfinals with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-20 victory. Marquette ended its season 8-18.
Dunkerton 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 — At Dunkerton, Iowa: Dunkerton swept the Vikings, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21, in their Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinal, ending Edgewood-Colesburg’s season at 15-14 overall.
MEN’S SOCCER
Northwestern-St. Paul 3, Clarke 2 — At St. Paul, Minn.: Jake Persenico and Patrick Asamoah had goals for the Pride (3-7-0) in a loss to Northwestern-St. Paul (4-6-0).