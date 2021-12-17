University of Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley sees the early signing period as the opportune time to lock down recruits close to home.
Seven players in his 16-member 2022 recruiting class hail from Iowa. He also added a pair of FBS-level transfers.
“The early period, No. 1, is always to take the high school football players. It’s the foundation of your program,” Farley said. “So it’s really to dive into your local, five-hour radius football players, because that has always been the (core) of our football team. It’s your development group.”
The transfers include Iowa State defensive end Cordarrius Bailey and West Virginia receiver Devell Washington.
Bailey is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound native of Clarksdale, Miss. He played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman at Iowa State, mostly on special teams, and registered three tackles in 2018. He missed the 2019 season with an injury and saw limited action in 2020 and 2021.
He was a three-star recruit out of high school, choosing the Cyclones over offers from Louisville, Arizona and Mississippi State.
Washington is a 6-1, 210-pound product of Bay City Central High in Bay City, Mich. He redshirted as a freshman in 2020. In three prep seasons, he totaled 74 receptions for 1,131 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He was rated a three-star prospect out of high school and initially chose the Mountaineers over offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue.
Six of the 16 will help solidify the Panthers’ secondary: cornerback Lamarr Box (East St. Louis, Ill.) and defensive backs Jahsiah Galvan (West Liberty, Iowa), Dewaun Mark (Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Jordan McClom (Armstrong, Minn.), Tate Sander (Belmond-Klemme) and Dalesean Staly (Blue Springs, Mo.)
The other signed high school seniors include quarterback Matthew Schecklman (Appleton, Wis.); offensive tackles Benjamin Kuehnast (Humboldt, Iowa) and Gavin Proudfoot (Onalaska, Wis.); receiver Brady McCullough (Ankeny, Iowa); athlete Rayshaun Dallas (Bradenton, Fla.); defensive lineman Tae Shon McDaniels (Iowa City High); and linebacker Tyler Schmitt (East Sac, Iowa).