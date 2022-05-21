DES MOINES — They didn’t quite reach gold, but Dubuque Wahlert proved its girls relay teams are still a force to be reckoned with.
Attempting to defend their 2021 title in the Class 3A 4x200, Meghan McDonald, Lauren McClimon, Tessa Berning and Rylee Steffen fell just shy, placing second out of the event’s second heat in a time of 1:42.84.
“It feels good to be able to do that, especially coming out of the second heat,” Berning said. “Knowing that we are part of something so great and to be able continue that a little bit, means a lot.”
Though it didn’t happen Friday, the Golden Eagles will look to build upon their state-record 27 relay crowns in today’s finals.
“We just all have a really good, positive mindset, and are all really confident in our abilities,” said Jamie Schmid, who ran the anchor leg of Wahlert’s sixth-place team in the 3A distance medley (4:16.00), along with Emma Donovan, Mia Kunnert and Olivia Donovan. “Just getting out here and knowing that we can accomplish great things is what keeps us going.”
McClimon, Emma Donovan, Berning and McDonald will have a shot at No. 28 after they qualified second in the 4x100 preliminaries in 49.05, and the 4x400 team (Schmid, Kunnert, Olivia Donovan, McClimon) will make a run at it as well, qualifying fifth in the 4x400 (4:04.12).
The Class 1A 400 hurdles featured two athletes that have pushed each other all season and it showed in the final results.
Cascade teammates Devin Simon and Elizabeth Gibbs shared a big embrace after placing inside the top five on Friday. Simon claimed silver in 1:03.69, and Gibbs finished fifth in 1:05.50.
“Being with each other and racing all the time, it just helps to push ourselves. It’s just a little friendly competition,” Simon said. “We want the other one to do just as good as we do, so it really helps us to do our best.”
Gibbs added that while they want the best for one another, their competitive nature in practice makes them shine when it matters most.
“We’re always running side-by-side,” Gibbs said. “Even at practice, we don’t like to lose. That’s just our personalities and that’s what makes us great at this race.”
The pair will join forces today as the top seed in the shuttle hurdle relay finals, and again in the 4x400 after qualifying fifth (4:07.90), along with Grace Rhomberg and Molly Roling.
Western Dubuque got a fourth-place finish from senior Maddy Maahs in the 3A shot put with a throw of 42-1 ¾.
“It’s a process with throwing,” Maahs said. “You just gotta keep believing and trusting the process and I think that shows with my career here at Western Dubuque track and field.”
Maahs recalled last year receiving a text that she narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet and using that as motivation this season.
“That just kinda motivated me to put in the work in the offseason to get stronger and coming into practice and just being really focused. (WD girls coach Josie Limmex) is a great coach and she helped me tremendously.”
Western Dubuque’s Lucy Ehlers, Sammy Recker, Ava Ramler and Brynn Walters made the podium with a sixth-place finish in the 4x200 in 1:45.37.
Ramler, Recker, Erica Ernzen and Walters qualified for today’s 4x100 3A final by placing eighth in 49.84.
West Delaware’s Alivia Schulte earned a spot on the podium with an eighth-place finish in the 3A 400 hurdles (1:06.85).
Area girls athletes who competed in Friday afternoon’s final events but did not place inside the top eight include: Maquoketa’s distance medley (22nd, 4:32.68); Cascade’s Kate Green, 100 hurdles (18th, 16.59); West Delaware’s Juliette Weber, 100 hurdles (20th, 17.35) and Josie McMahon, 400 hurdles (21st, 1:12.73); Dyersville Beckman’s Addie Koelker, 100 hurdles, (12th, 16.33); and Western Dubuque’s Taryn Penney, shot put (10th, 37-4 ½).
BOYS
Western Dubuque senior thrower, Dakota Hoffman, matched Maahs by taking fourth in the Class 3A boys shot put final with a toss of 54-9, while WD’s distance medley squad of Caleb Klein, Ian Fagan, Dylan Schroeder and Brenden Begle placed sixth in 3:37.22.
The Bobcats’ quartet of Nathan Williams, Timmy Horsfall, Caleb Klein and Dylan Schroeder qualified fifth for today’s 3A 4x400 final in 3:26.66.
Dubuque Wahlert’s 4x200 team of Charlie Irwin, Carson Cummer, Matthew Nachtman and Ryan Brosius tied for the second-best finish among area boys Friday night, placing fifth with a season-best time of 1:30.98 in the 3A finals.
Irwin, Cummer, Bryce Rudiger and Brosius earned the eighth and final qualifying spot in today’s 4x100 final with a time of 43.53.
Cascade’s Luka Rickels, Jack Menster, Isaac Nava and Cole Miller (1:31.86) matched the Golden Eagles with a fifth-place finish in the 2A 4x200 finals and Nava, Rickels, Miller and Davis Trumm snuck into today’s 4x400 final, qualifying eighth in 3:28.68.
Area boys athletes who competed in Friday afternoon’s final events but did not place inside the top eight include: Western Dubuque 4x200 (11th, 1:32.04), Ashton Hogrefe, 400 hurdles (12th, 57.38), Daviyon Gaston, long jump (21st, 19-4 ¼), and Josh Ernzen, shot put (13th, 49-2 ¼); Maquoketa’s 4x200 (18th, 1:32.69) and Keelan Hoover, long jump (11th, 20-9); Dubuque Wahlert’s distance medley (22nd, 3:51.71); Cascade’s Ben Fransen, discus (16th, 133-3); and Dyersville Beckman’s Wyatt Schulte, discus (20th, 125-1).
Western Dubuque (18th, 44.12), Maquoketa (19th, 44.13), and Cascade (22nd, 45.14) competed in Friday’s 4x100 preliminaries, but did not advance to today’s finals.
