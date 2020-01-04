The Dubuque Fighting Saints experienced a little Waterloo deja vu on Friday night.
For the second time in two meetings at Mystique Community Ice Center, the Black Hawks capitalized on fortunate bounces in the third period to rally for a 3-2 victory. It was the exact same result on Nov. 8
“It was very similar because we kept taking penalties in the third period and they capitalized,” Saints forward Tommy Middleton said. “It’s something you can’t do when you’re playing the top team in the other division. You have to bring your A game.
“Everyone in our locker room is really hungry. We’ve lost two in a row now, and we have a winning culture here, so we have to get everything back together right away.”
The Saints and Black Hawks will complete their home-and-home series at 7:05 tonight at Young Arena in Waterloo. The Cowbell Cup rivals play twice more in two weeks.
Middleton scored the only goal in a back-and-forth opening period to give Dubuque the lead at the 16:02 mark. Ian Pierce made a long stretch pass from his own blue line to Robert Cronin on the right wing. Cronin spotted a streaking Middleton for a backdoor tap-in and his second goal of the season.
Pierce notched the first point in 26 career USHL games with his secondary helper.
After a scoreless second period, Waterloo tied the game on a Xander Lamppa power play goal 2:35 into the third. He scored on an awkward bounce from the left of goalie Aidan McCarthy. Aaron Bohlinger and goalie Gabriel Carriere assisted on the goal.
Minutes later, the Black Hawks took their first lead of the night on another fortunate bounce. Ryan Drkulec drove the net and attempted to pass, but the puck hit off a Saints defender and trickled past McCarthy. Lamppa picked up the lone assist.
Braden Doyle answered for the Saints at the 9:46 mark with a power play goal. He made a toe drag around a defender high in the zone, then ripped a shot through a Matthew Kopperud screen and past Carriere. Dylan Jackson and Kopperud earned assists.
Less than two minutes later, Wyatt Schingoethe wired a shot past McCarthy to give Waterloo a 3-2 cushion. Griffin Ness set up the power play tally.
“Hockey is a game of mistakes, we made more than they did, and they won,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We took a bad penalty in a 2-2 game, and they sniped on their chance on the power play.
“Our backs are kind of against the wall for a second weekend in a row. We have to figure out how to manage the game better when we go over there (tonight).”
The Saints hosted their annual Stick it to Cancer Night, sponsored by Medical Associates, on Friday. Proceeds from special merchandise will benefit Relay for Life.
On Thursday night, the Saints sent forward Jack Conroy to the Odessa (Texas) Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League. He played for Odessa last season but saw only limited action in Dubuque in the first half.