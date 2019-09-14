Dubuque Senior flashed its offensive talent early. The defense slammed the door.
Cain McWilliams ran for 94 yards and a touchdown, Kendrick Watkins Hogue and Hunter Preston turned short passes into long touchdowns, and Seth Bullock added a pick-6 on defense as Senior bounced Cedar Rapids Washington, 28-7, on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Bullock’s 31-yard interception return gave the Rams a 28-0 lead early in the fourth quarter — matching last week’s offensive output and marking the program’s most points in a game since late in the 2017 season. Washington’s LayC Tucker scored on a 21-yard run with just more than 6 minutes left, spoiling Senior’s bid for its first shutout since a 21-0 win over Dubuque Hempstead on Sept. 30, 2016.
“(The shutout) would have meant a lot, but we still got the win,” said Rams linebacker DaShawn Tigges, whose blitzing pressure helped forced Bullock’s interception. “That’s what’s important.”
Senior (2-1), which was receiving votes in this week’s Iowa Associated Press Class 4A rankings, will wrap up non-district play next week at Iowa City West, which was 0-2 entering Friday’s game at No. 9 Southeast Polk (1-1).
The Rams flashed their offensive options in the first quarter before the offense stalled out.
Preston, who typically lines up at receiver, took the snap at quarterback to open Senior’s next drive and scampered 27 yards on the read option. McWilliams lost his handle on the ball on the next snap, but the ball took a fortuitous bounce back into his arms and he turned a sure loss into a 9-yard gain.
On the next play, Watkins Hogue, who broke the program’s single-game record with 208 receiving yards in last week’s 28-15 win over Davenport North, flashed his breakaway speed on a short pass from Casey, bursting around the edge before sprinting 44 yards for the opening score.
“We really found our rhythm,” said Preston, who ran four times for 34 yards and caught two passes for 53 yards. “We worked on this stuff in practice all week, so it was easy to execute it once we got our rhythm down.”
The Rams took their next offensive snap from their own 47 and that was all it took as Casey hit Preston for a 53-yard touchdown. McWilliams scored on a 2-yard run with 53 seconds left in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead that held through halftime.
Casey completed 11 of 18 passes for 157 yards.
“We didn’t play our best game, but we played OK,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said. “We were just a little short on a few things, we didn’t get some of those conversions that we needed to get to keep drives going. But, we made some big plays there early in the first quarter to get it going and then we just kind of stalled out. They did a better job of taking away the big plays and we just couldn’t sustain the drives.”
Senior’s only score of the second half came on Bullock’s interception return.
Washington quarterback Henry Clymer completed 25 of 39 passes for 184 yards. Justin Scherrman ran for 27 yards on six carries.
Tigges added a sack and at least two more solo tackles for loss for the Rams, who limited Washington to 112 yards rushing.
“In practice we’ve been working on getting off blocks, trying not to get pushed around the quarterback and working on our new technique,” Tigges said. “It was still a good game. That was a good team and a good offensive line we faced.”
The schedule offers a bit of a quirk for the Rams, who play six of their nine games at Dalzell this season. Senior’s first four district games — Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waterloo West, Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Falls — will each be played on the Senior campus. After next week’s game, the Rams won’t play a true road game again until the season finale at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.