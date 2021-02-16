Qualifying for the Iowa girls bowling tournament next week at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo takes place today in all three classes.
This is the seventh season under a three-class format. Class 1A includes seven qualifying meets, while Class 2A and Class 3A will feature five qualifying meets each. The state tournament will include eight teams, including all qualifying meet champions and at-large teams.
The individual champion will advance from each state qualifying tournament along with the next five highest pin total count (based on the two individual game scores) state-wide. There will be a minimum of 12 individual qualifiers from each class, and all ties will qualify.
Here is a capsule look at the area high school girls bowling teams (with their team average in parentheses) and their top individual scoring averages heading into the state qualifying meets:
CLASS 3A, DISTRICT 5
Site — Cadillac Lanes (Waterloo West host)
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Dubuque Hempstead (2,764.09), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2,689.50), Dubuque Senior (2,497.73), Waterloo West (2,446.18), Cedar Rapids Washington (2,089.60).
Hempstead’s top averages — Beth Johll (sr., 194.0), Erin Langel (jr., 191.55), Zoe Schultz (jr., 189.5), Libby Leach (soph., 187.85), Kirsten Mitchell (sr., 174.65), Emily Mueller (sr., 156.46), Erika Rohner (sr., 150.0).
Senior’s top averages — Emma Clancy (179.46), Mackenzie Lang (fr., 169.93), Abriana Berwanger (sr., 167.55), Clara Pregler (fr., 164.5), Jaquelyn Hochrein (soph., 157.88), Ella Pregler (jr., 155.8), Taya Huseman (fr., 151.50), Morgan Bettcher (soph., 150.31).
Other qualifying sites — Des Moines Lincoln, Iowa City West, Muscatine, Sioux City North
CLASS 2A, DISTRICT 5
Site — Cadillac Lanes (Waterloo East host)
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Waterloo East (2,824.08), Western Dubuque (2,717.60), Decorah (2,371.78), Waverly-Shell Rock (2,253.57), Cedar Rapids Xavier (2,196.180), Marion (2,114.0)
Western Dubuque’s top averages — Lanie Konzen (sr., 191.44), Sara Horsfield (sr., 190.4), Sam Neuses (jr., 187.0), Hannah Kluesner (jr., 181.5), Kirsten Butcher (soph., 174.9) Ceci Daly (jr., 168.72), Brooklyn Neyen (jr., 166.75), Baylee Neyen (fr., 162.33).
Other qualifying sites — Bondurant-Farrar, Iowa City (North Scott host), LeMars, Urbandale
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 1
Site — Imperial Lanes, Camanche (Camanche host)
Time — 11 a.m.
Participating teams — Camanche (2,857.33), DeWitt Central (2,488.83), Maquoketa (1,911.58), Monticello (1,500.0), Bellevue (720.89)
Bellevue’s top averages — Hailey Olszewski (jr., 129.0), Paige Mangler (jr., 117.5), Makenna Putman (sr., 104.0), Hope Glaser (soph., 94.4), Deanna Bakey (fr., 92.6).
Maquoketa’s top averages — Alexsandra Thomas (sr., 186.0), Sara Andresen (jr., 153.95), Eliza Linden (sr., 148.5), Morgan Brown (fr., 146.44), Allyson Coates (fr., 142.0), Faith Zabran (jr., 137.2), Chloe Fousey (fr., 135.5).
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 4
Site — Cherry Lanes (Dubuque Wahlert host)
Time — 11 a.m.
Participating teams — Dubuque Wahlert (2,484.46), West Delaware (2,412.67),Waukon (2,026.25), Sumner-Fredericksburg (2,000.44), Waterloo Columbus (1,533.67), Benton Community
Wahlert’s top averages — Lola Grap (sr., 180.65), Jamie Vondra (jr., 175.36), Natalie Kelzer (jr., 169.82), Abbie Beutin (sr., 158.9), Alaina Stecklein (jr., 144.61), Hannah Busch (sr., 143.0), Katelyn Vaassen (fr., 140.5).
West Delaware’s top averages — Madison Shontz (sr., 183.96), Alexus Riley (soph., 176.41), Kaley Pettlon (sr., 175.64), Kyleigh Marsden (sr., 171.91), Lydia Heims (soph., 166.86), Katelyn Scott (soph., 153.17), Brooklyn Lambson (fr., 145.69).
Other qualifying sites — Des Moines (Clarke host), Council Bluffs St. Albert, LeMars, Louisa-Muscatine, Oelwein