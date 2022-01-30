BELLEVUE, Iowa — It wasn’t the sea of red on one side and blue on the other typically seen in this rivalry. On Saturday, instead, they all wore white.
Organized by Bellevue senior Cole Heim, Bellevue and Bellevue Marquette fans came together for White Out Night in support of the fight against cancer.
“To see the community come together like this is just awesome,” Heim said. “Yeah, I was the one who put it together, but to see the community coming together and supporting such a good cause, is just really cool.”
The game was an added bonus.
In a back-and-forth affair that was never separated by more than seven points, Bellevue hung on at the end to defeat rival Marquette, 39-35 at Bellevue High School.
“Every rivalry game since I’ve been part of this, it comes down to a fourth-quarter game,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “We found a way to make enough plays down the stretch.”
The first half of play could not have been more evenly matched. The teams traded leads six different times and the score was tied at four different points, with the largest lead of the half being just a slim four-point advantage for the Comets.
As expected in this rivalry, both squads played an up-tempo style of offense, seeking quick scores in transition. However, neither team was able to find scores easily, with the visiting Mohawks taking a 21-20 lead into the halftime break.
“It was a fast-paced game with poor shooting,” Knake joked.
Immediately in the third, the game changed leads once again. Jensen Wedeking’s layup put the Comets up by one before a Caden Kettman layup and Cannon Still’s 3-pointer reclaimed the lead for the Mohawks.
Bellevue (8-9) then went on an 11-0 run behind six points from Jackson Mueller to claim the night’s largest advantage for either side, 32-25.
Marquette (10-9) responded with an 8-1 run behind two Aiden Clausen buckets to tie the game at 33-33 with 5:39 to go in the fourth.
“I give Marquette a lot of credit,” Knake said. “They are mostly freshmen and sophomores and they scrap. They’ll get there.”
But the Comets had the last gasp.
Mueller’s putback and Hunter Putman’s drive to the hoop sparked a late 5-0 mini run to surge Bellevue ahead for good.
The Mohawks attempt from long range in the final 20 seconds of the game fell off the mark and in fitting fashion Heim, on his night, sealed the victory for Bellevue with a free throw in the closing seconds.
“It was a really-hard fought game and we knew it would be tough right away,” Heim said. “It’s always tough with this in-town rivalry here. Marquette came in and played really good; they played us really tough. But, ultimately it was awesome that we pulled through with a win. It put the cherry on top of an awesome night.”
Mueller led Bellevue with 14 points on the night and Colby Sieverding and Robert Paulsen added eight apiece. Still fronted the Mohawks with 11 points.