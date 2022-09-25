Hunter Clasen glanced up toward the visitors’ section Saturday and couldn’t help but admire the bleachers bursting with orange and black.
“Our fan base is so huge and everyone loves to come out and support us no matter where we’re at,” Clasen said. “They always love to come out and support our whole team.”
Clasen, a senior running back and Bellevue High grad, is one of more than 20 area athletes representing Wartburg’s football team this season, and several had key impacts in the NCAA Division III No. 22-ranked Knights’ 25-0 victory over the University of Dubuque on Saturday at Chalmers Field.
“My mom’s side from Dubuque, a lot of Bellevue people made the drive to come up,” Clasen said. “It’s a great atmosphere. Pretty much our whole side of the stadium was filled. It’s nice to be at home and see everyone come up and root us on.”
Clasen led the Knights offensively with 143 yards rushing, including a second-quarter 7-yard touchdown to cap a four-play, 45-yard drive. His running mate in the backfield, Western Dubuque product Ben Bryant closed the Knights’ scoring with an 18-yard reception at 10:12 of the fourth quarter.
“Having a lot of family and friends from the area come in to watch us, it definitely is a game we had on our minds,” said Bryant, a junior. “It was neat to come in and play in front of our home crowd, almost.”
Clasen and Bryant combined for two touchdowns and 230 of Wartburg’s 310 yards of offense on the day.
“I think we do a good job of playing like a family and playing together as a team,” Bryant said. “We don’t really care who scores all the touchdowns and gets all the yards. We play as a unit and that’s all that matters.”
But it was the vaunted defense that was most impressive on Saturday as Wartburg secured its third straight shutout. It’s the first time since 1942 that Wartburg has help opponents scoreless for three consecutive games. Through four games, the Knights have given up just seven points all season. The opposition’s lone points was a harmless fourth-quarter score in a Week 1 34-7 blowout over Monmouth.
“We’re just so tightly knit together,” said Bellevue native Riley Konrardy, who amassed six tackles, a sack, and three tackles for loss in Saturday’s victory. “Every week we just think about keeping our minds focused, doing what we do, and what we do is great defense.”
The Knights held the Spartans to 240 yards of total offense and forced five interceptions, three of which came from former Edgewood-Colesburg standout Parker Rochford.
“That’s our defense for ya right there,” Clasen said. “Our defense is our powerhouse and our offense is connecting really well. We’re just taking it day by day, step by step, and I think we’re gonna enjoy this one tonight, but tomorrow we turn our focus to Loras.”
Wartburg (4-0, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) hosts the Duhawks next Saturday in a battle of teams who currently sit atop the conference.
Bryant said Saturday’s win came as a result of Wartburg’s offense and defense working together to benefit both sides of the ball.
“The big thing right there is us playing as a team,” Bryant said. “The defense does a great job and when they do, it’s easy to do great stuff on offense as well. We bounce off each other really nicely.”
Dubuque (1-3, 1-1 A-R-C) travels to Buena Vista next weekend
