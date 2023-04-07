Clarke at NAIA
Clarke women’s basketball coach Courtney Boyd talks with her team during the NAIA national championship game March 18 in Sioux City, Iowa. Boyd is stepping down from the Pride to coach NCAA Division II Quincy University.

 Tim Tushla

Courtney Boyd transformed the Clarke University women’s basketball program into an NAIA national power in just six seasons as head coach.

Now, she will be returning closer to home to try to restore a championship pedigree at NCAA Division II Quincy (Ill.) University, just 50 miles away from her native Keokuk, Iowa.

