With two weekends remaining in the United States Hockey League regular season, the Clark Cup Playoff picture has been coming into focus.
The top six finishers in each conference qualify for the postseason, with the first two receiving first-round byes.
Here is a capsule look at both playoff races, with teams listed in order of current standings and an “x” signifying those teams who have already qualified:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
x-1. Chicago Steel (37-16-4-1, 79 points) — The Steel earned their sixth consecutive playoff berth and are guaranteed to finish in the top three in the East. They trail Fargo by four points for the Anderson Cup as regular-season champions. Chicago finishes the season with a home-and-home against Dubuque this weekend and a two-game set at Muskegon next weekend.
x-2. Team USA National Team Development Program (35-18-3-2, 75 points) — The Americans have earned their first playoff berth since 2019 and are also guaranteed to finish in the top three in the East. They trail Fargo by eight points for the Anderson Cup with four games to go. The U17 team will complete the regular season by hosting Green Bay twice this weekend and by visiting Youngstown twice next weekend.
x-3. Youngstown Phantoms (35-18-4-1, 75 points) — Youngstown has reached the playoffs for the second straight year and also trails Fargo by eight points for the Anderson Cup with four games to play. The Phantoms, who are guaranteed a top-three finish in the East, visit Cedar Rapids twice this weekend and host Team USA twice next weekend.
x-4. Green Bay Gamblers (30-22-2-4, 66 points) — The Gamblers will return to the playoffs after a one-year absence and will finish anywhere between fourth and sixth in the East. Green Bay visits the U17 team twice this weekend and closes with a home-and-home against rival Madison next weekend.
x-5. Dubuque Fighting Saints (30-22-5-1, 66 points) — The Saints have extended the USHL’s longest active playoff streak to 12 years. Dubuque has never missed the playoffs since returning to the USHL in 2010-11 (the USHL did not hold the tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic). The Saints will finish anywhere between fourth and sixth and close the season with home-and-home series against Chicago this weekend and Waterloo next weekend.
6. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (27-22-4-4, 62points) — The Riders can make the playoffs a second straight year with two points in the final five games, less if Muskegon fails to win out. Cedar Rapids opted out of the 2020-21 season after a summer storm significantly damaged its building. The Riders, who will finish anywhere between fourth and seventh, close the season with two home games against Youngstown, a home game against Madison on Tuesday and a home-and-home with Cedar Rapids next weekend.
7. Muskegon Lumberjacks (26-29-3-0, 55 points) — The Lumberjacks must overcome a seven-point deficit in their final four games to overtake Cedar Rapids and reach the playoffs for a sixth straight year. They will finish either sixth or seventh. Muskegon hosts Madison twice this weekend and Chicago twice next weekend to close the season.
8. Madison Capitols (14-39-2-2, 32 points) — The Capitols have been eliminated and will settle for playing spoiler in two games at Muskegon, one at Cedar Rapids and a home-and-home with Green Bay.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
x-1. Fargo Force (38-13-3-4, 83 points) — The Force have qualified for the playoffs for the sixth straight season and were also the first team to earn a berth. Fargo holds a four-point lead on Chicago for the Anderson Cup as regular-season champions and an eight-point lead on Waterloo for the Western Conference’s top seed. The Force host Lincoln twice this weekend and finish with a home-and-home against Sioux Falls.
x-2. Waterloo Black Hawks (37-20-1-0, 75 points) — Waterloo will return to the playoffs for the second straight season and became the second team this season to qualify. The Black Hawks lead Lincoln by a single point for the No. 2 seed and first-round bye. They visit Omaha on Friday, host Sioux City on Saturday and play a home-and-home with Waterloo the following weekend.
x-3. Lincoln Stars (35-19-3-1, 74 points) — The Stars have clinched a playoff berth for the second straight year. Lincoln visits Fargo twice this weekend and finishes with a home-and-home against Tri-City.
x-4. Tri-City Storm (32-19-3-4, 71 points) — Tri-City eclinched a fifth straight playoff berth and can still finish as high as second. The Storm host Des Moines twice this weekend and finish with a home-and-home against Lincoln.
5. Sioux City Musketeers (27-26-2-3, 59 points) — The defending Clark Cup champions need two points in the final four games to reach the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. The Musketeers visit Sioux Falls on Friday and Waterloo on Saturday before hosting Omaha twice next weekend.
6. Sioux Falls Stampede (22-29-4-3, 51 points) — Sioux Falls, which missed the playoffs last year, leads Des Moines by a single point for the sixth and final playoff spot. They finish with home-and-home series against Omaha and Sioux Falls.
7. Des Moines Buccaneers (21-28-5-3, 50 points) — Des Moines, which missed the postseason last year, has five games to make up a one-point deficit on Sioux Falls. The Buccaneers visit Tri-City twice and Omaha once this weekend before concluding the regular season with a home-and-home against Cedar Rapids.
8. Omaha Lancers (16-32-5-4, 41 points) — Omaha will see a two-year playoff streak end this year. The Lancers play Waterloo, Sioux Falls and Des Moines this weekend and finish with a pair of games at Sioux City next weekend.
