EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque’s extracurricular programs took a substantial step into the future on Thursday night.
The recently formed Bobcat Legacy Foundation kicked off a multi-phase fund-raising campaign aimed at upgrading facilities at the school. It will make a second presentation to the public at 6 p.m. Sunday in the high school auditorium.
“We’ve always wanted the best for our kids in the Western Dubuque School District, and these projects will help us remain competitive in the Mississippi Valley Conference,” said Dr. Timothy Quagliano, a member of the legacy foundation board. “When you go to places like Cedar Falls, (Cedar Rapids) Xavier and North Scott and see their facilities, it’s apparent we’re falling behind schools that are similar in size to us.
“What’s nice about the projects we’re planning is they’re advantageous to everyone. It’s not just about athletics. It will also impact the fine arts and other extracurricular programs.”
Pat Hogrefe, the president of the Bobcat Legacy Foundation, said the group has identified projects to create more of a centralized campus and continue the momentum the school has built in recent years.
“We’re in the top 6% of high schools in Iowa, academically, we have a really nice new auditorium, a great fine arts program and we’ve experienced some success in athletics the last seven years,” Hogrefe said. “We want to continue that success in academics, fine arts and athletics by improving the facilities on campus.
“It not only helps the school, it helps the outlying communities. When you have attractive facilities for extracurricular programs, more and more people want to move to your community, so it helps your workforce. It’s really a three-way win.”
During Thursday’s presentation, Western Dubuque principal Jacob Feldman mentioned the grade point averages of those involved in extracurriculars. Western Dubuque students not involved in activities carry a 2.7 average, while those involved in at least one activity carry a 3.1 average, and those involved in five activities carry a 3.6 average.
Phase I of the Bobcat Legacy Foundation will focus on installing artificial turf at Buchman Field, which hosts the football and soccer programs as well as the marching band and other activities. Hogrefe hopes to raise the $1.2 million needed for the project by March 30 and forward it to the school so the turf can be installed by Aug. 26 and the start of the 2022-23 academic year.
The all-weather turf project will coincide with the Western Dubuque School District’s plan to replace the eight-lane track and will enable the school, as well as youth programs in the community, to make better usage of the facility. The long jump pits will be moved from the sidelines to behind the end zones, so the turfed portion of the field can accommodate a regulation-sized soccer pitch.
Hogrefe said the turf project has the potential to pay for itself during its projected 12-year lifespan. He said the school district paid $400,000 to resod the field in 2016 and maintenance costs exceeded $366,000 during a 12-year period. In addition to maximizing space on campus, turf fields offer revenue opportunities for groups seeking all-weather outdoor facilities.
Phase II of the Bobcat Legacy Foundation will focus on a 40,000 square foot indoor facility to be located near the school’s existing auditorium. Similar to the indoor facility at the University of Dubuque, it will house an updated weight room, three sprint tracks, three wrestling mats, dedicated baseball and softball batting cages, a golf simulator and room to host multiple indoor practices.
Future phases in the campaign will address storage and restroom facilities at Buchman Field and practice diamonds for baseball and softball at the school. The Bobcats will continue to play baseball and softball games in Farley and Peosta.
Hogrefe said the Western Dubuque Athletic Booster Club has already committed $125,000 to the Legacy Foundation. The WD Fine Arts Booster Club has also targeted several thousand dollars to the project.