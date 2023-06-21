Dubuque Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen competes in the girls high school 1,500 meter race during the Drake Relays this spring. She recently finished 13th in the 800 meters at the New Balance National Outdoors in Philadelphia.
After bursting onto the prep running scene two years ago as a freshman, Dubuque Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen admittedly lost some of her mojo during her sophomore campaign.
“Last year was a little bit of a rough patch for me,” she said. “I wasn’t really mentally there, and I struggled a little bit. Then, this year, I just came out and told myself I wanted to have fun with the season no matter where it took me and have a good time racing again like I did freshman year.”
That shift in mindset led the Mustangs’ junior to the top of the platform at the Iowa state meet last month, and onto the national stage last weekend.
Leitzen, who won individual gold in the 800, and as part of Hempstead’s state champion distance medley foursome at the Iowa state meet in May, competed last weekend in the New Balance National Outdoors in Philadelphia on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. The elite prep event was hosted at Franklin Field, the annual home of the prestigious Penn Relays, the nation’s oldest and largest track and field event.
Leitzen compared stepping into the nearly 53,000-seat historic multi-purposed venue to the first time she ran on Drake Stadium’s Blue Oval.
“I thought of it like my freshman year when I ran at Drake for the first time,” Leitzen said. “It was just this huge thing and something so cool. Then again this weekend, it just opened my eyes to something that was really amazing.”
Her performance did not disappoint.
Running against 61 of the best 800-meter athletes in the country, Leitzen finished 13th in 2:09.86 in her signature individual race. That mark bested her state-championship time by almost 2 seconds, set a new Hempstead record, and placed her 12th all-time in Iowa for the 800.
“My goal all season was to go under 2:10,” Leitzen said. “When I crossed the finish line, I didn’t realize that I did, and then I looked at the time and saw it. It was the most unreal feeling.”
Leitzen was an individual state cross country champion as a freshman and racked up two second-places finishes among her four state medals in track and field. She placed fourth in the 3,000 at the Drake Relays.
Though she added two more gold medals to her collection as part of Hempstead’s Drake Relay and state-champion 4x800 teams as a sophomore, individually her results dipped a bit.
“People would ask her, ‘You had such a great freshman year, are you gonna repeat? You gonna do all those things again?’” Hempstead girls track coach Scott Steepleton said. “That’s a lot for a kid.”
This spring, Leitzen made a conscious effort to put aside the pressure and get back to the grassroots of why she started running in the first place.
Her results showed.
Her unthinkable ability to close sizable gaps during the final stretch resulted in gold medals in the 800 and distance medley relay at state to accompany fifth-place finishes in the 1,500 and 4x800. In April, she placed fourth at the Drake Relays in the 1,500.
“For her to say, ‘You know what? I’m not worried about all that (outside pressure) this year. I’m just gonna go out and do what I need to do,”’ Steepleton said. “You saw what happens when that pressure comes off, and just go run, not only for fun, but for yourself and your teammates. She just had an outstanding year.”
Leitzen said she had to allow the sport to become fun again.
“I definitely did put a lot of pressure on myself sophomore year,” Leitzen said. “Putting that much pressure on yourself makes the sport not fun and not enjoyable. The more you just allow the sport to be fun and not let the stress get to you, it makes it so much better. It definitely made a big difference this year.”
Her senior season is shaping up to be a fun ride, too.
“If she takes the same mentality that she did this year, focusing on herself, focus on having fun, and focusing what she can do to improve herself and not worry about others, she’s just gonna have another outstanding year,” Steepleton said. “The sky is the limit for her.”