042923-girls-1500-5.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen competes in the girls high school 1,500 meter race during the Drake Relays this spring. She recently finished 13th in the 800 meters at the New Balance National Outdoors in Philadelphia.

 AFTON PUTNEY For the Telegraph Herald

After bursting onto the prep running scene two years ago as a freshman, Dubuque Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen admittedly lost some of her mojo during her sophomore campaign.

“Last year was a little bit of a rough patch for me,” she said. “I wasn’t really mentally there, and I struggled a little bit. Then, this year, I just came out and told myself I wanted to have fun with the season no matter where it took me and have a good time racing again like I did freshman year.”