Kayci Martensen made it 4-for-4 at the sectional level on Saturday morning.
The senior from the Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton tri-op ran a blistering 17:59.3 to win the Wisconsin Division 2 sectional meet at Prairie du Chien Country Club. She won the sectional meet for the fourth consecutive season and will be favored to win the state meet at Wisconsin Rapids after winning state titles the past two seasons and finishing third as a freshman.
Her younger sister, sophomore Hanna Martensen, also advanced after placing fifth in 19:43. The top two teams and the top five individuals not on advancing teams all advanced out of sectionals.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point swept the girls and boys team titles at Prairie du Chien. The girls scored 43 points to outdistance New Glarus/Monticello (106) and third-place Monroe (112).
Ellie Robinson (18:52), Annie Robinson (19:28) and Julia Thompson (19:55) finished 2-3-7 to lead Dodgeville/Mineral Point. Grace Wersal took 14th and Addison Christopher placed 17th to round out the team score, while Haylee Kearns’ 24th and Regan Schuette’s 26th did not factor in the scoring.
Will Aurit led the Dodgeville/Mineral Point boys team by finishing third in 16:50, followed by Dylan Wasley in 17:05 for sixth, Cody Yoder in 17:15 for 11th, Layne Aurit in 17:50 for 20th and Joey Robinson in 17:54 for 22nd. Charlie Keith in 29th and Cal Damf in 47th did not factor in the team scoring.
Platteville’s Quinn Wright claimed the fifth and final individual spot at state by placing eighth in 17:08.3.
(Division 3)
Boscobel sweeps team titles — At Albany, Wis.: Boscobel swept the Division 3 Albany Sectional team titles. The Bulldogs dominated the girls race, underscoring defending state champion Lancaster, 38-67, while Albany finished a distant third with 84 points.
Boscobel freshman Nora Jillson won the girls title in 19:53.5, followed by Aleya Kliesner in 20:47 for fifth, Avery Brown in 21:08 for seventh, Abri Brown in 21:26 for 10th and Lilah Glasbrenner in 21:47 for 15th. The Bulldogs did not count Sklyer Carlin’s 17th or Easton Carlin’s 38th.
Lancaster’s Mallory Olmstead and Bridee Burks went 2-3 in 20:28 and 20:40, followed by Anna Murphy in 21:51 for 16th, Leah Muench in 22:31 for 21st and Kylee Sitts in 22:41 for 25th. The Flying Arrows did not count Mikayla Smith’s 26th or Finley Knapp’s 29th.
Individually, Darlington’s Raquel Reuter placed fourth in 20:42, and Iowa-Grant’s Hope Connolly took seventh in 20:53 to advance to state next week.
In the boys race, Boscobel placed all five of its scoring runners in the top 20 to score 69 points to beat Poynette by 11 points and Belleville by 35. Levi Glasbrenner led the way with an eighth-place finish in 17:49, followed by Ben Bohringer in 18:11 for 11th, Gabe Davis in 18:23 for 14th, Hayden Schott in 18:26 for 16th and Brady Smith in 18:50 for 20th. The Bulldogs did not count Tucker Schmid-Cox’s 29th or Sawyer Smith’s 35th.
Individually, Darlington’s Rhett Reuter took second in 16:53, Iowa-Grant’s Mason Aide finished fifth in 17:32, and Darlington’s George West took sixth in 17:35 to reach the state meet.
ILLINOIS
(Winnebago Regional)
East Dubuque advances — At Fuller Forest Preserve: Matt Foote ran a 15:39.0 over the 2.85-mile course to finish ninth and lead the East Dubuque boys to a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A regional and a berth in next week’s Oregon Sectional. Rockford Christian won with 23 points, and East Dubuque totaled 123 as the top seven teams advanced to sectionals.
East Dubuque’s Owen Murdock placed 23rd in 16:25, followed by Wil Quinn in 16:57 for 29th place, Sam Eaton in 17:23 for 40th and Cael Ozee in 18:02 for 50th. Konner Allendorf placed 81st but did not score.
East Dubuque’s Samantha Callahan ran 18:56.47 to finish 14th, and Stockton’s Leah Warner took 21st in 20:14.18 to advance to the girls sectional meet. The top five individuals not on qualifying teams moved on to sectionals.