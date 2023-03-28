Riley Stuart jumped over the boards at the first-period media timeout and skated across the ice to honor the DuTrac Hometown Hero, just as he has at every Dubuque Fighting Saints home game since being named team captain.
The 21-year-old Phoenix native enjoys the responsibility and the opportunity to shake hands and thank the likes of military personnel, first-responders, volunteers and other difference makers in the community.
But Saturday night, the Hometown Hero spotlight turned to Stuart as he established a franchise record with his 198th game played. The Colorado College commit passed Keegan Ford, who played for Dubuque from 2012-16, on a night the organization celebrated Parents Weekend as well as its Saint 4 Life alumni.
“I had no clue, but I got a little emotional when I skated over there and saw my parents, my grandma and my billet family turn the corner and come out from behind the stands to come out onto the ice,” said Stuart, whose father also announced the team’s starting lineup in the locker room prior to faceoff. “It was awesome. And it made it even more special that setting the record lined up with this weekend. My family has made so many sacrifices and helped me so much along the way by finding me places to play, so I was really excited to have them here to celebrate this with me.
“I’m so proud to be a part of this organization. Dubuque has helped me grow so much as a player and out in the real world these last four years. I know I’ve matured so much, and I’m grateful to everyone in the organization for everything they’ve done for me.”
Stuart played one game for the Omaha Lancers during the 2018-19 season before general manager Kalle Larsson acquired him and a draft pick for current Ferris State University freshman forward Jacob Badal. The draft pick turned out to be Antonio Venuto, a current Ferris State junior forward.
“I’d definitely have to say we won that trade,” Larsson said. “Stu is one of the few players on the team we actually traded for and didn’t draft and develop, and now he breaks the record. He’s a Fighting Saint, through and through, and the kind of glue guy every successful team needs.
“He is the leader. When the guys do things off the ice, he’s the one rallying the troops. He takes control in the intermissions. He’s the heart and soul of the team, and he brings the intangibles you don’t always see on the stat sheet.”
Stuart plays an energy role on the ice and has contributed 15 goals, 54 points, 133 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating over his four seasons in Dubuque. He played 34 games as a rookie in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season, 52 and 60 games the next two seasons and has five goals and 15 points in 52 games this season.
Stuart’s tenure spans three head coaches — Oliver David, Greg Brown and now MacDonald — and it has included three Clark Cup Playoff appearances, and counting. The Saints are currently in position to continue the USHL-best streak of qualifying for the postseason every year since returning to the USHL in 2010-11.
Stuart played a pivotal role at the beginning of this season, when the team made daily trips to Madison for practice while Dubuque Ice Arena completed extensive renovations. He helped the team maintain a positive attitude during those two months and the Saints played above-.500 hockey despite the inconvenience.
“I love the guy. He’s awesome,” MacDonald said. “He’s a heart-and-soul guy. It’s almost like he’s the mayor. On any team, a lot of your culture comes from the players themselves, and he’s been such a huge part of it.
“If you look at the growth and development of our younger guys, Stu has been a huge part of that. The guys kind of joke around and call him Corny’s dad.”
For much of the season, Stuart has skated on a line with 16-year-old forward Gavin Cornforth, the youngest player in the United States Hockey League. The coaches strategically placed Cornforth’s locker stall next to Stuart’s and the two players room together on road trips.
“He’s definitely taken me under his wing and shown me what it takes to play at this level, and I really appreciate how he’s always been there for me this season,” Cornforth said. “I couldn’t imagine a better captain. I love how he brings all the boys together. That makes such a big impact in the locker room.
“Pretty much everything he does has rubbed off on me, because I’m around him all the time. That leadership is something I aspire to be in the future.”
Stuart’s influence extends to the veterans on the squad.
“Stu is such an awesome guy, and I’m so happy for him,” Saints leading scorer Ryan St. Louis said. “Outside of our locker room, I’m sure he doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves for how he keeps the team together and how he includes everyone in everything we do.
“And on the ice, he’s one of the hardest workers on the team. When you see your captain working as hard as he does, you can’t help but work hard yourself. I’m proud of him, and I’m glad he’s getting the recognition he deserves.”
It takes talent and the intangibles to break a longevity record in a league as competitive as the USHL. But Stuart also credits the Saints’ training staff, which has included Megan Monjeau, Justin Broy and Nicole Vogel during his four seasons in Dubuque.
“This organization is all about development, and that includes all the things we do to stay healthy,” Stuart said. “It makes a huge difference.
“I never really thought about breaking this record until last summer, when my brother and I were out playing golf together. Nine months or whatever later, it happened. It’s cool to have a record like that with an organization that has so much history. It’s super special to me.”
