Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Riley Stuart set the franchise record for games played this weekend at Dubuque Ice Arena.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Riley Stuart jumped over the boards at the first-period media timeout and skated across the ice to honor the DuTrac Hometown Hero, just as he has at every Dubuque Fighting Saints home game since being named team captain.

The 21-year-old Phoenix native enjoys the responsibility and the opportunity to shake hands and thank the likes of military personnel, first-responders, volunteers and other difference makers in the community.

