As Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert split a pair of tightly contested regular-season games with each other this season, there was a feeling that each program might make it to a high-stakes showdown later, such as the substate final.
And here they are.
Both programs compete in substate finals tonight with a chance to qualify for the Iowa state tournament next week, March 7-11, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s games:
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 6 FINAL
HEMPSTEAD (13-10) VS. CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (16-6)
Site — Clinton High School
Time — 7 p.m.
How Hempstead got here — Defeated Clinton, 76-52, and beat Davenport North, 52-51
How Prairie got here — Beat Dubuque Senior, 54-42
Previous meeting this season — Prairie topped Hempstead at Moody Gymnasium, 66-61 in double overtime, on Dec. 21
Hempstead state trips — 2017 (0-1)
Prairie state trips — 3, last in 1998 (5-2)
Hempstead stat leaders — Cameron Fens (19.1 ppg, 11.4 rpg), Kellen Strohmeyer (15 ppg, 2.5 apg), Noah Pettinger (6.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2 apg)
Prairie stat leaders — Gabe Burkle (14.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Jake Walter (13.4 ppg, 3.7 apg), Jake Wagemester (7.4 ppg, 2 apg)
Outlook — A pair of teams with a relative sliver of state tournament experience square off tonight with a chance to go to Des Moines. It’s been five years since the Mustangs clinched their first-ever trip to the Well, where they were defeated in the quarterfinals. The Hawks are hoping to get back for the first time in 24 years, but that last trip in 1998 did deliver the program’s lone state championship (in Class 3A). These teams met in a dandy right before Christmas break, and this game has the makings of another classic with a rare state tournament appearance for each program up for grabs.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 3 FINAL
WAHLERT (16-6) VS. DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (18-5)
Site — Maquoketa High School
Time — 7 p.m.
How Wahlert got here — Defeated Vinton-Shellsburg, 68-45, and beat Anamosa, 52-37
How Assumption got here — Beat Maquoketa, 66-41, and outlasted Western Dubuque, 49-46
Previous meeting this season — Wahlert topped Assumption at home in the season opener, 82-71, on Dec. 3
Wahlert state trips — 27, last in 2016 (32-24, 5 championships)
Assumption state trips — 18, last in 2021 (24-17, 3 championships)
Wahlert stat leaders — Ben Freed (15.2 ppg), Duke Faley (16.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg), Carson Cummer (13 ppg, 3 apg)
Assumption stat leaders — Noah Mack (16.1 ppg, 4.7 apg), Ivan Prug (13.7 ppg), J.J. Stratman (8.2 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.5 apg)
Outlook — To say these two Catholic programs have a state tournament pedigree would be an understatement, with 45 state appearances between them along with eight state titles. A balanced Golden Eagles team is determined to return to Des Moines for the first time in six years, and it should be a state-like atmosphere tonight as these longtime contenders clash. Wahlert won the season opener over the Knights, but both teams have certainly gotten better in the nearly three months since.