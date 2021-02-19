DES MOINES -- Some wrestlers flex after a big win.
Some leap into their coach’s arms for a big hug. Still others point to someone special in the crowd.
Aidan Noonan? He just calmly walks off the mat -- and it’s not always obvious if he won or lost.
“I’m here with a job to do and I’m just focused on that,” Noonan said. “I’ve never really been into celebrations because my dad always told me, ‘act like you’ve been there before and you’re going to be there again.’”
For the record, it’s a pretty safe assumption that Noonan won.
And he’s going to be there again.
Noonan finally went the distance in his third match at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament, and he’s going the distance in the tournament for the third straight year after a 7-0 victory over West Sioux’s seventh-ranked Mikey Baker in his Class 1A 132-pound state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
Noonan pinned Sioux Central’s fourth-ranked Chris Ferguson in 2 minutes and 49 seconds in his quarterfinal match earlier in the day.
Already a two-time state champion, Noonan will try to become the 122nd Iowa wrestler to win three or more state titles -- Iowa has 94 three-time champions and 28 four-timers -- when he faces second-ranked Gable Porter of Underwood in Saturday night’s championship match.
But he’s not approaching this match like he’s the favorite. Quite the opposite, rather.
“It’s really a mindset,” said Noonan, who improved to 45-0 and has won 132 consecutive matches. “If you think you’re the one that’s getting hunted, then you’re the one that’s going to get hunted. If you think you can hunt them, then you go and hunt them. I’m just acting like every other match: I’m after them, they’re not after me.”
Dyersville Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth nearly joined Noonan in the finals, but ran out of time in an 8-6 loss to ninth-ranked Blake Brocka of Tripoli.
He pinned Lisbon’s sixth-ranked Truman Krob in 5:21 in the quarterfinals to clinch his spot on the medal stand.
“No one really expected me to win that match, so I just go out there, be the underdog and just compete,” said Huehnergarth, who will compete in this morning’s consolation semifinals and can place no worse than sixth and as high as third. “I came into this tournament unranked. I was the nine seed. I felt like I was a little disrespected the whole season. I just have to keep grinding along.”
He’ll be joined by a teammate in the Grand March, too.
Nick Hageman, ranked fourth at 145, lost an 18-5 major decision to New London’s second-ranked Dominic Lopez in his quarterfinal. He secured his spot on the medal stand with a 5-2 decision over Alburnett’s seventh-ranked Carson Klostermann in the consolation second round, then won a 4-1 decision over Sibley-Ocheyedan’s sixth-ranked Garrett Sarringar in the consolation third round to reach the consolation semifinals.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Dawson Bergan checked off one of his goals despite a quarterfinal loss.
Ranked sixth at 113 pounds, Bergan dropped a 9-4 decision to Wapsie Valley’s fourth-ranked Dawson Schmit in the quarterfinals, but rebounded with an 11-3 major decision over Wilton’s Garrett Burkle. He beat Oakland Riverside’s John Schroder, 8-3, in the consolation third round later in the day and will wrestle again in the consolation semifinals on Saturday morning.
“Highest I can get is third. That’s what we’re shooting for,” said Bergan, who became the Vikings’ first state medalist since Sawyer Amling was runner-up in 2015.
Beckman’s Nick Schmidt (126) lost his blood-round match and was eliminated.