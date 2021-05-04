For the second straight week to open the season, Eric Pollard won a feature race at Dubuque Speedway on Sunday night.
The Peosta, Iowa, driver claimed the checkered flag in the 20-lap Modified feature after winning the Late Model feature in the season opener last week. Pollard finished fifth in this week’s Late Model feature.
Luke Merfeld, of Dubuque, won his Late Model season debut at the track on Sunday by holding off Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa; Logan Duffy, of Independence, Iowa; Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa, and Pollard. The field for the 25-lap feature included 15 cars.
Pollard beat Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa, to the checkers in the 13-car Modified feature. Jaden Fryer, of Freeport, Ill.; Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill.; and Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger rounded out the top five.
T.J. Fortmann, of East Dubuque, Ill., claimed the top spot in the 15-lap Sport Mod feature, which brought in 18 cars. The top five also included Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill; Scott Busch, of Cuba City, Wis.; Gage Neal, of Ely, Iowa; and Austin Stamm, of Orangeville, Ill.
Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis., won the 13-car Hobby Stock feature ahead of David Crimmins, of Dubuque. Dakota Simonsen, of Fairfax, Iowa; Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa; and Lukas Short, of Maquoketa, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the 15-lap featue.
Sunday’s card also included the Badger Midgets class, which went to Cody Weisensel, of Sun Prairie, Wis. The top five also included Kurt Mayhew, of Demotte, Ind.; Kevin Olson, of Machesney Park, Ill.; Andy Baugh, of Mason City, Ill.; and Lamont Critchett, also of Demotte, Ind. The Badger Midgets featured 21 machines for the 25-lap feature.