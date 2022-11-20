SECOND TEAM
Ella Kelleher (Dubuque Wahlert, Sr., Outside Hitter) — The all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division second-team pick was the spark plug for the Wahlert offense this season, leading the Golden Eagles back to the doorstep of the state tournament behind 228 kills, 205 digs, 33 aces and 24 blocks.
Ava Demmer (Western Dubuque, Sr., Setter) — Demmer took the reins of the Bobcat offense this fall and excelled, helping the program reach the 4A state semifinals for a fourth straight year. The MVC Valley Division second-team pick finished with 826 assists, placing 34th in the state, along with 186 digs.
Maggie Nevins (Dubuque Hempstead, Sr., Setter) — Another sign that setting in the city this season was top-notch, Nevins delivered 444 assists and topped 1,000 for her career with the Mustangs. She earned all-MVC Valley Division second team and added 137 digs and 38 aces.
Jenna Lewis (Dubuque Senior, Jr., Setter) — This fall was a breakout campaign for Lewis, taking over full control of the Rams’ offense and delivering to the tune of 725 assists, 204 digs and 37 aces. The MVC Mississippi Division honorable mention selection hit 1,002 assists for her career in the regional final, and she’s got another year to go.
Paeton Hyde (Galena, Sr., Middle Hitter) — Another standout in Galena’s tremendous season, Hyde received Illinois Class 1A first team all-state recognition and was a unanimous selection for the NUIC West Division first team. Hyde delivered 184 kills, 93 digs, 66 blocks and 38 aces.
Ella Vosberg (Cuba City, Soph., Outside Hitter) — The definition of potential, Vosberg broke out as a sophomore and earned all-SWAL first team honors in nailing 290 kills, averaging 3 per set. She also added 201 digs and should only get better in keeping the Cubans in the thick of things.
Camdyn Deutmeyer (Clayton Ridge, Sr., Middle Hitter) — Leading the charge for the Eagles this season was Deutmeyer, who helped the program win the Upper Iowa Conference crown and received Iowa Class 2A Northeast all-district honors. She finished with 193 kills, 35 blocks and 31 aces.
Kelsey NeCollins (Lancaster, Sr., Middle Hitter) — While the wins weren’t as easy to come by for the Flying Arrows, NeCollins was a stud this season. She earned all-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first team in racking up 259 kills, 109 blocks, 100 digs, 33 aces and 27 assists.
THIRD TEAM
Kalesia DeShaw (Bellevue, Sr., Setter) — In a resurgent season for the Comets, the DeShaw twins powered the surge. Kalesia ran the offense, as the all-River Valley Conference North Division first teamer led the team with 467 assists, and added 205 digs, 46 kills, 30 aces and 29 blocks.
Ka’Lynn DeShaw (Bellevue, Sr., Outside Hitter) — Kalesia set her twin sister up for plenty of big hits this season, as Ka’Lynn fronted Bellevue’s hitting attack with 209 kills. The RVC North Division first-team pick added 174 digs, 47 blocks and 25 aces.
Deanna Ramaker (Southwestern, Jr., Setter) — While the Wildcats saw their postseason run end sooner than they hoped, it was still a strong campaign in the SWAL that was led by Ramaker, who earned all-SWAL first team and Wisconsin Division 4 all-state honorable mention in contributing 681 assists, 216 digs and 40 aces.
Sophie Link (Dubuque Senior, Jr., Libero) — While the Rams had plenty of offensive firepower this fall, Link kept them alive on the defensive end. The all-MVC Mississippi Division second-team selection had 368 digs, 34 aces and 21 assists.
Alexie Hogan (Beckman Catholic, Soph., Libero) — The all-RVC North Division first-team selection stepped in admirably for her older sister, Olivia, as Beckman’s libero this season in the Trailblazers’ run to the regional final. Hogan closed the season with 392 digs, 47 assists and 19 aces.
Addison Albrecht (River Ridge, Jr., Outside Hitter) — Albrecht shined when the spotlight was brightest, leading the Wildcats to a regional crown and surprising run to the Illinois Class 1A sectional finals. The unanimous all-NUIC West Division first-team pick delivered 275 kills, 23 aces and 16 blocks.
Ellie Temperly (Platteville, Sr., Middle Hitter) — Another key contributor to the Hillmen’s run to sectionals, Temperly earned all-SWC first-team recognition after contributing 260 kills for 2.4 per set, along with 105 digs, 61 blocks, 41 aces and 20 assists.
Zoe Stluka (Benton, Sr., Middle Hitter) — The monster in the middle for a very competitive Zephyrs program this fall, Stluka led the charge as an all-Six Rivers West Conference first teamer with 279 kills, 91 digs, 82 blocks and 45 aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.