The University of Northern Iowa’s Zack Butcher, a Western Dubuque graduate, is competing in the decathlon at the Drake Relays this weekend. Events began Wednesday and conclude today.

 University of Northern Iowa athletics

The following area collegiate athletes, with their seeds and season-best times, qualified for the 2022 Drake Relays.

Events run through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

MEN

100 — Cade VanHout (UW-Platteville)

800 — Mike Jasa (Loras)

10,000 — Joe Freiburger (Wartburg), Joey Schultz (Loras)

400 hurdles — Angelo Romagna (Drake)

4x100 — Loras, Dubuque, UW-Platteville

4x200 — Loras, Dubuque

4x400 — Loras, Dubuque

4x800 — Loras

Sprint medley — Dubuque

Distance medley — Loras, Dubuque

Pole vault — Ryan Rogers (Loras)

Discus — Alexander Walechka (UW-Platteville)

Hammer throw — Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville)

Decathlon — Zack Butcher (Northern Iowa)

WOMEN

100 — Alison Beeman (Dubuque), Libby Wedewer (Northern Iowa)

200 — Libby Wedewer (Northern Iowa)

400 — Alyssa Pfadenhaur (Loras)

5,000 — Kassie Parker (Loras)

10,000 — Shaelyn Hostager (Wartburg)

400 hurdles — Elayna Bahl (Loras), Emma Lawrence (UW-La Crosse)

3,000-meter steeplechase — Mia Rampton (Northern Iowa)

4x100 — Loras, Dubuque, UW-Platteville

4x200 — Loras, Dubuque, UW-Platteville

4x400 — Loras

Distance medley — Loras

High jump — Breya Christopher (Wartburg)

Shot put — Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse)

Hammer throw — Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque), Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse)

