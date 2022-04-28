The University of Northern Iowa’s Zack Butcher, a Western Dubuque graduate, is competing in the decathlon at the Drake Relays this weekend. Events began Wednesday and conclude today.
The following area collegiate athletes, with their seeds and season-best times, qualified for the 2022 Drake Relays.
Events run through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
100 — Cade VanHout (UW-Platteville)
800 — Mike Jasa (Loras)
10,000 — Joe Freiburger (Wartburg), Joey Schultz (Loras)
400 hurdles — Angelo Romagna (Drake)
4x100 — Loras, Dubuque, UW-Platteville
4x200 — Loras, Dubuque
4x400 — Loras, Dubuque
4x800 — Loras
Sprint medley — Dubuque
Distance medley — Loras, Dubuque
Pole vault — Ryan Rogers (Loras)
Discus — Alexander Walechka (UW-Platteville)
Hammer throw — Justin Eichler (UW-Platteville)
Decathlon — Zack Butcher (Northern Iowa)
100 — Alison Beeman (Dubuque), Libby Wedewer (Northern Iowa)
200 — Libby Wedewer (Northern Iowa)
400 — Alyssa Pfadenhaur (Loras)
5,000 — Kassie Parker (Loras)
10,000 — Shaelyn Hostager (Wartburg)
400 hurdles — Elayna Bahl (Loras), Emma Lawrence (UW-La Crosse)
3,000-meter steeplechase — Mia Rampton (Northern Iowa)
4x200 — Loras, Dubuque, UW-Platteville
4x400 — Loras
Distance medley — Loras
High jump — Breya Christopher (Wartburg)
Shot put — Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse)
Hammer throw — Kaitlyn Wilder (Dubuque), Skye Digman (UW-La Crosse)
