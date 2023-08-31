Loras College showed signs of getting over the hump last season.
The Duhawks knocked off perennial American Rivers Conference powerhouse and then No. 12-ranked Central, and their five conference wins was the program’s most since 2008.
Still, a heartbreaking loss to crosstown rival Dubuque in the season’s final game, prevented Loras from its first overall winning record since that same 2008 campaign.
With a first-team quarterback returning at the helm of the offense and several key returning pieces on defense, the Duhawks look to take that next step in 2023.
Here is a capsule preview of the 2023 Duhawks:
Head coach — Steve Helminiak (11th season, 33-59)
Last season — 5-5 (5-3)
Returning offensive veterans — Connor Durdan (Sr., 6-1, 260, OL); Tyson Smith (Jr., 6-3, 260, OL); Evan England (Jr., 6-2, 190, QB), Owen Libby (Jr., 6-3, 200, TE), Da’Mani Brown (Jr., 6-2, 165, WR); Michael Crawford (Sr., 6-2, 185, WR); Johnnie Carson II (Jr., 5-9, 170, RB); Harreson Willis (Sr., 5-6, 165, WR); Jaheem Haynes (Sr., 6-0, 180, WR); Keilon Pritchett (Jr., 5-7, 175, RB); Owen Patton (Sr., 5-9, 160, LS); Scott Talmadge (Jr., 5-8, 175, K/P); Jamel Britt (Jr., 5-11, 220, RB); Hunter Guyon (Soph., 6-3, 210, TE); Drew Randl (Soph., 6-1, 165, WR); Ephram Muntz (Soph., 5-11, 160, K); Garrett Hutchison (Sr., 5-11, 200, QB); Tyler Steines (Soph., 5-9, 235, LS); Cade O’Hehir (Jr., 6-3, 285, OL); Jack McCluskey (Soph., 6-0, 240, OL); Eli Denton (Jr., 509, 265, OL); John Ostrander (Soph., 6-2, 230, OL); Joe Porch (Soph., 6-1, 250, OL); Caden Griffiths (Jr., 6-1, 275, OL); Kaden Carnes (Soph., 6-8, 350, OL); Jarrett Kinney (Sr., 5-10, 205, LS); Bennett Sierens (Soph., 6-0, 180, WR)
Returning defensive veterans — Brett Bower (Sr., 5-9, 190, DB); Brandon Phelps (Jr., 5-10, 185, LB); Milo Collier (Sr., 6-0, 210, DL); Elijah Dertz (Sr., 5-10, 260, DL); Andrew Hefel (Sr., 6-2, 220, LB); Zacchaeus Knighton (Sr., 5-9, 150, DB); Dawson Charley (Sr., 6-0, 200, LB); Carter Cahill (Soph., 5-8, 170, DB); Sean Doyle (Sr., 6-1, 230, DE); Josh Rydberg (Sr, 5-9, 150, DB); Emmet Finn (Jr., 6-1, 270, DL); Mike Barber III (Jr. 6-3, 175, DB); Jacob Sanchez (Jr., 5-7, 140, DB); Jonah Irving (Soph., 6-2, 185, LB); Jayden Upton (Sr., 5-10, 185, LB); Jonah Clark (Soph., 6-1, 215, DE); Michael Mixon (Jr., 6-3, 200, LB); Owen Kelly (Jr., 6-0, 180, DB); Cormiac Flynn (Soph, 5-11, 190, DB); Jackob Lenzmeier (Jr., 5-10, 175, DB); Rashaad Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 175, DB); Michael Carney (Jr., 5-9, 200, LB); Niko Jemilo (Soph., 6-0, 195, LB); Luke Bolstad (Sr., 6-1, 210, LB); Preston Petrusek (Jr., 6-2, 223, DL); Maxx Garcia (Soph., 6-0, 265, DL); Duvallon Bell (Soph., 6-0, 280, DL); Max Terlap (Soph., 6-1, 260, DL)
Outlook — The Duhawks look to break the .500 mark for the first time in Helminiak’s tenure (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season) after finishing 5-5 a year ago. Junior incumbent first-team all-conference quarterback England proved to be among the best in the conference in 2022, ranking third in the A-R-C with 2,600 yards through the air and tied for second with 23 touchdown passes. He will have a proven veteran target in Brown who racked up 918 yards receiving and 10 touchdown catches. Loras did graduate 2022 leading rusher Ty Bausch, but will lean on Pritchett (294 yards) and Britt (196 yards) in increased roles this season. The big question mark on offense will be a largely young and inexperienced offensive line, but returning starter Tyson Smith will be a key cog in the development of the Duhawks’ front line.
Loras’ defense, which surrendered 28.2 points per game last year, brings back six starters in 2023. Cascade, Iowa, native Bower returns as the Duhawks’ leading tackler (51), along with former Hempstead standout Hefel (45 tackles). In total, Loras returns eight of its top 14 leading tacklers from last year. Talmadge, a 2022 honorable mention all-conference kicker, could prove to be a valuable commodity on special teams.