Loras College quarterback Evan England earned all-American Rivers Conference accolades last season.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Loras College showed signs of getting over the hump last season.

The Duhawks knocked off perennial American Rivers Conference powerhouse and then No. 12-ranked Central, and their five conference wins was the program’s most since 2008.

