Kyle Tuma scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to a 73-50 home romp over UW-La Crosse in the regular-season finale for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball season.
The Pioneers, who had already clinched a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament, avenged a loss to the Eagles two nights earlier to finish the regular season at 6-2. Platteville will play at home on Wednesday in the second round.
Logan Pearson chipped in 11 points for Platteville. The Eagles got eight points each from Seth Anderson, Will Fuhrmann and Ethan Anderson.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-La Crosse 69, UW-Platteville 48 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Caitlyn Tipton scored 13 points and Maiah Domask added 10, but the Pioneers dropped to 2-6.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cornell 3, Dubuque 1 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Emma Powell had 12 kills and Kate Messino put up 16 assists to lead Dubuque in the loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, North Park 0 — At Loras: Joe Horn put up 32 assists, and Dorian Fiorenza floored 14 kills to lead the Duhawks to a 25-14, 25-16, 26-24 sweep.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 55, Stockton 32 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored 18 points as the Warriors improved to 10-0.
Scales Mound 57, Lena-Winslow 41 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 18 points and Collin Fosler added 15 in the victory.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Stockton 51, Lena-Winslow 49 — At Stockton, Ill.: Tiana Timpe scored 26 points, and Brynn Haas chipped in 11 to lead the Blackhawks to victory.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 1, Waterloo 0 — At Mystique Community Ice Center: Malakhi Haley scored at 9:41 of the first period, and Isaac Tillman pitched the 17-save shutout in net for Dubuque in Midwest High School Hockey League play.