News in your town

NBA roundup: Doncic scores 24 in return, Mavericks hold off Spurs

USHL: Saints get back in the swing of things

Prep wrestling: Fully recovered, Wahlert's Dehn prepares for another title shot

Simone Soars: Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year

Iowa to honor Hayden Fry while facing USC in Holiday Bowl

Police: Man held without bond in Tennessee bar stabbing

MLB: Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago

College football: McDonald leads Hawaii to win over BYU in Hawaii Bowl

Women's basketball: McNiff reshapes UW-P staff with addition of Pustina

TH Athlete of Week: Mustangs’ Chamberlain staying on track

Sports in brief: White Sox sign Encarnacion to 1-year deal

College football bowl previews: Miami to play road game of sorts against Louisiana Tech

NFL: Division champion Packers proud of another not-so-pretty win

NFL: Humbled Vikings have plenty of work to do before playoffs

Sports in brief: Seattle signs Marshawn Lynch

Playoff matchups: OU slowdown vs LSU; Clemson keys on Young

Year in Review: MLB announcement leads top 10 local sports stories of 2019

Sports betting giant DraftKings plans merger, to go public

NBA roundup: Ross scores 26, leads Magic over Bulls

Chiefs peaking in all phases as postseason comes into sight

Sports briefs: Gonzaga becomes new No. 1, Iowa debuts at 25

College basketball: Ibi Watson leads No. 18 Dayton over Grambling State

Some of 2019's most memorable games decided by blown calls

Packers clinch NFC North with 23-10 win over Vikings

Dubuque native achieves lifelong dream, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

NFL: Bears have plenty to fix as disappointing season winds down

College football: UCF pulls away to beat Marshall

College football: Hawkeyes to honor Fry, Elliott at Holiday Bowl

NFL: Packers clinch NFC North with 23-10 win over Vikings

Men's basketball: Gonzaga becomes 6th No. 1 in AP Top 25; Iowa ranked for 1st time

NBA: Bucks rip Pacers

NFL: Eagles deny Cowboys

Haliburton, hot Cyclones drop Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59

Iowa hangs on for 77-70 victory over Cincinnati

Sports briefs: Russia accuses doping whistleblower of modifying key data

High-scoring UCF squares off vs Marshall in Gasparilla Bowl

49ers win, grieve with Beathard: 'We got that one for C.J.'

Prep hockey: Devils sweep Boji

Mahomes throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Chiefs beat Bears

Cousins, Vikings seek redemption from rough game vs. Packers