The first three months of the United States Hockey League season couldn’t have gone much better for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
They entered the holiday break with an 18-3-1 record for a USHL-leading .841 winning percentage and enjoyed Dubuque’s best start since the championship season of 2012-13. Because the Saints have played the fewest games in the league, they sat in third place in the Eastern Conference behind Chicago (19-4-1) and Team USA (19-7-0).
But, by no means are the Saints satisfied. They returned to Dubuque on Thursday with a bit of a chip on their shoulders heading into their first 3-games-in-3-days of the season. Dubuque visits Cedar Rapids tonight and Saturday night before hosting the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17 squad at 5:05 p.m. Sunday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“We can’t afford to be satisfied with where we are,” said forward Matthew Kopperud, who leads the USHL with a plus-17 rating. “We have to keep moving forward. Our first half was really good, but, in a way, we’re pretty much starting over now that we’re back. We have to prove ourselves all over again, and that starts with playing just as well as we did before the break.
“We’re confident with where we are in the standings and how our team likes to play, which definitely helps. But we can’t let that confidence get the best of us and become too cocky. We had a really good practice (Thursday), and everyone came back fresh and ready to go.”
The Saints entered the break on a five-game winning streak, and their 9-1 record matched Chicago as the second-best 10-game mark in the league, behind only Team USA’s 10-0 run. Dubuque has allowed a league-low 45 goals and sits second in the league with a plus-33 goal differential, behind only Chicago’s plus-41.
Dubuque’s power play ranks second in the USHL at 25.8%, and the penalty kill ranks sixth at 83.6%.
“Over the break, I saw some of the numbers we’ve been putting up, but, honestly, that’s something that hasn’t really entered the room,” said defenseman Luke Robinson, who ranks second in the USHL with a plus-15 rating. “Guys aren’t as focused on that side of it. That’s a good thing, and it shows that guys’ minds are in the right place and we’re more focused on the game-to-game or the practice-to-practice or week-to-week.
“We’re not focused on the end goal. We’re focused on being a champion in the moment and not winning a championship at the end, because we still have almost 40 games left. The first half has been huge. It’s a big confidence booster to have the record we have going into the break. But we’re going to play the next 40 games in the same amount of time we played the first 22, so it’s going to be a big challenge. But I think we’re prepared for it.”
That started with the holiday break. Saints head coach Oliver David and his staff outlined a daily schedule — which included workouts and rest days — for the 11 days the players were away from Dubuque.
“We jump right back into it with our first 3-in-3, so it was important for the guys to come back ready to play and to manage this weekend,” David said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to get back into shape, so it was important that the guys stayed in shape while they were home. Right now, the focus is quality over quantity. The detail in execution is key because we’re not going to get a lot of reps in.
“I was really happy with the way the guys fell right back in line (Thursday). They delivered just as we hoped they would.”
Tonight and Saturday, the Saints will face a hungry Cowbell Cup rival that has lost seven straight games to drop into sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 10-13-1. Team USA will begin a 3-in-3 of its own on Sunday. The Americans visit Green Bay on Monday and Tuesday.