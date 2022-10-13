Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane does it all for the Wildcats football team.

As the lone returning upperclassman skill position player, the junior running back has had no problem carrying the Wildcat offense on his shoulders. McShane, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season last Friday, running for 235 yards in a 38-24 win over Starmont.

