Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane does it all for the Wildcats football team.
As the lone returning upperclassman skill position player, the junior running back has had no problem carrying the Wildcat offense on his shoulders. McShane, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season last Friday, running for 235 yards in a 38-24 win over Starmont.
It marked his fourth game of 200 yards or more this season.
“The thing is, he probably ran for over 400 yards in that game,” Maquoketa Valley coach Trevor Arnold said. “He had a few long runs that got called back due to penalties.”
McShane has run for 1,154 yards so far this season in his first full season at running back.
“We moved him to running back at Week 5 last year,” Arnold said. “He had never played there before, but he finished the last four games with nearly 400 yards. He just keeps getting better every week.”
McShane, who also plays outside linebacker for the Wildcats, leads the team in solo tackles with 32.
“He’s also a huge part of our defense,” Arnold said. “He makes those open field tackles. He has the body and range to cover a lot of ground.”
McShane is just one of five upperclassmen on a team of just 20 athletes. The Wildcats, who finished 1-7 last season, are currently sitting at 5-2.
“We’ve proved a lot of people wrong,” McShane said. “I definitely knew I would have to step up and be more of a leader this year. I try to be a good role model for the younger guys and to set a good example on and off the field.”
McShane is a three-sport athlete of the Wildcats, and was a state track and field qualifier last season.
“He’s as humble as they come,” Arnold said. “He doesn’t care about individual accolades; the kid just wants to win. He’s quiet, but you can tell when he gets on the field he is extremely focused. He’s a great athlete, but he earns it. He does things the right way, and that’s what you want out of your leaders.”
McShane said that one of his goals was to reach the 1,000-yard mark this season, but he knows he couldn’t have done it without his teammates.
“I have a great line, and the receivers do a great job of making blocks so I can get to the sidelines,” he said.
Added Arnold: “This is one of the most fun teams I’ve coached in 15 seasons, and it’s because of kids like Lance. He’s the perfect kid to look up to and just an all-American type of guy that everyone likes being around. We are excited to watch him continue to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.