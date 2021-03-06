The season may have been short and sweet, but UW-Platteville made the most of it.
The Pioneers claimed the WIAC tournament championship on Friday in convincing fashion with a 74-47 rout of UW-La Crosse in La Crosse, Wis.
Platteville used a balanced attack with four players reaching double digits in scoring. Justin Stovall led the way with 16 points, Kyle Tuma had 14, Quentin Shields added 13 and Drew Gunnink chipped in 11.
The Pioneers took a 34-20 lead into the halftime break and kept pouring it on in the second half, outscoring La Crosse, 40-27.
With the victory, UW-Platteville earned its 22nd regular-season conference championship and third conference tournament title in program history.
With no national tournament this year in Division III, Platteville ended its season on top with an 8-2 record overall.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Spartans win pair — At Shreveport, La.: Cayla Cavanaugh homered, while Morgan Turnmire and Brooke Goodman had two hits apiece to lead Dubuque past St. Scholastica, 7-3. Lexi Schmidt surrendered just four hits in the circle and the Spartans beat Elmhurst, 3-0.
Clarke 4, York 3 — At Wichita, Kan.: The Pride rallied late to tie the game in the seventh, and brought home the game-winning score in the eighth. Emma Gratz and Amber Boeckenstedt had two hits apiece for Clarke (4-2)..
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Riverdale 3, Southwestern 1 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Southwestern took the opening set, but Riverdale rallied. Emma Leibfried had six kills and Kinsey Droessler had 22 digs for the Wildcats.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 57, Lena-Winslow 56 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates fought back from an early deficit win in a nail-biter. Ethan Hefel erupted for 24 points to lead Galena.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stockton 80, Galena 76 (3OT) — At Stockton, Ill.: A classic thriller that didn’t want to end between the Blackhawks (12-0) and Pirates (8-2) featured two phenomenal performances. Stockton’s Tiana Timpe made 13 field goals for 32 points, while Galena’s Corrina Noble nailed 10 3-pointers to score 30 of her game-high 33 points beyond the arc.
East Dubuque 59, West Carroll 41 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman had 18 points and Sharon Mai added 17 as the Warriors triumphed.