One of the best clutch hitters in the storied history of the Dyersville Beckman baseball team came through once again Saturday night.
Owen Huehnergarth, a senior catcher, delivered a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and lift the No. 4-ranked Trailblazers to a 6-4 victory over Monticello in the Iowa Class 2A District 8 championship game at Commercial Club Park in Dyersville.
Beckman (23-13) advanced to play Jesup (20-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Independence in the Substate 4 championship game. Jesup edged New Hampton, 2-1.
The Blazers will be seeking their 19th state tournament appearance and first since winning the title in 2017.
“The guys in front of me just do a helluva job getting on base, and I love being in those situations where I can try to drive guys in,” Huehnergarth said. “They make my job a lot easier. It makes it a lot more fun, and I enjoy doing it. It’s awesome.
“I struck out two times (the previous two) at-bats, and I wasn’t going to do that again. I knew that. I had to stay on the pitch a long ways and the ball came to me tonight. It was a great feeling to come through there.”
Nate Offerman started the sixth-inning rally with a two-out double to right-centerfield, and Luke Sigwarth reached on an error to set the stage for Huehnergarth, who laced a double that one-hopped the left-field fence to break the tie. Huehnergarth raised his RBI total to 48 this season and 127 in a four-year varsity career.
Offerman earned the win in relief, and Sigwarth pitched the seventh inning for the save.
“We knew Monticello was a good team and that we’d have to play well to beat them,” said Sigwarth, a sophomore. “We knew this could have been our seniors’ last game, and we wanted to play well for them. They’re a great group of guys, and they’re great leaders. I look up to all of them.
“My arm felt good. I just wanted to attack them with the fastball and throw strikes. My slider was pretty good, too. It felt pretty good to get the job done.”
After Nick Schmidt retired the Panthers in order in the top of the first, the Trailblazers pushed across a run in the bottom half for an early lead. Offerman started the rally with a one-out bloop single the opposite way to right-center field, then scampered home on Huehnergarth’s similar two-out 120-foot single into right-center.
The Panthers couldn’t capitalize on a pair of walks to open the second inning, but they tied it in the third. Leadoff man Caleb Sauser drew a one-out walk, and Tate Peterson and Preston Ries followed with base hits to load the bases. Sauser scored easily on Dylan Monk’s sacrifice fly to right.
Beckman regained the lead in the fourth inning after Logan Burchard and Lane Kramer walked to chase Monticello starting pitcher Dylan Roher in favor of reliever Caleb Sauser. After a wild pitch moved up both runners, Matthew Florence and Eli Kluesner, the bottom two hitters in the lineup, delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies to centerfield to put the Blazers ahead, 3-1.
Monticello quickly answered in the top of the fifth to take its first lead of the game.
No. 9 hitter Gage Dutra reached on an error and Sauser singled before reliever Offerman coaxed Peterson and Ries into fielder’s choices for the first two outs. Dylan Monk belted a towering two-run double to left to tie the game, then scored on Roher’s base hit up the middle.
Beckman manufactured a run in the bottom half to pull even, 4-4. Huehnergarth reached on a dropped-third strike before being erased on Schmidt’s fielder’s choice for the second out. Schmidt then hustled home on a Burchard base hit, but Monticello avoided further damage when Dutra threw out Burchard at the plate following a Florence single to left.
