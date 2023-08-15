Tommy Specht almost had to pinch himself as he peered in from left field in the bottom of the first inning at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C.
The moment just didn’t seem real when Calvin Harris stepped into the left-handed batter’s box in front of Specht’s teammate, catcher Ian Moller.
While Dubuque County has produced its share of professional baseball players over the last few decades, never have three appeared in the same game. Until last Tuesday and the opener of a six-game Class A Carolina League regular-season series between the Down East Wood Ducks and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
“Having been here since the end of May, I’ve kind of gotten used to the idea of playing on the same team as Ian, and sometimes I forget just how crazy that actually is to have two guys from the same high school on the same team,” said the 19-year-old Specht, a 2022 sixth-round selection of the Texas Rangers in his first season with the Wood Ducks, who are based in Kinston, N.C. “But it was so cool to see Calvin at the plate and Ian catching, because they’re both guys I know so well from home. I grew up hearing about them and wanting to be like them in chasing the same dream.
“Something like this doesn’t happen very often, so it really didn’t seem real. It brought me back to the few times I played against Calvin when I was at Wahlert and he was at Western Dubuque and seeing that nice, short, compact swing from a guy who can hit to all fields. Three years later, it’s surreal to see that same swing again at the professional level.”
The Wood Ducks’ roster includes players from 12 different states and seven countries, including 11 players from four Latin American countries. The majority of the players come from warm weather states, but Iowa matches California with three — Moller and Specht, as well as shortstop Devin Hurdle, of De Witt.
“When Tommy came up, the guys couldn’t believe we had two dudes from the same city in Iowa on the same team,” said the 20-year-old Moller, a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2021 in his second season with Down East. “And they were pretty much in shock when we played against Cal and there were three of us on the same field. But, I’m used to that, because I’ve been hearing for years that people think Iowa doesn’t have talent. It goes back to when I played travel ball.
“What makes it even more crazy is that Dubuque is one of the smaller cities in Iowa, compared to Des Moines or Iowa City or Cedar Rapids. I’m just glad that all three of us are getting the opportunity to showcase our talent at this level now. And we’re proving that Iowa does have talent.”
Harris, 21, knew last week’s historic meeting might be a possibility when the Chicago White Sox selected him in the fourth round of the MLB Draft last month following his all-Southeastern Conference junior season at the University of Mississippi. The former Western Dubuque all-stater became the fourth consecutive Ole Miss catcher to be selected in the first six rounds during their draft years.
He joined the Cannon Ballers on Aug. 2 after beginning his pro career in the Arizona Complex League.
“It was definitely surreal, but, to be honest, it was more cool than anything to have three guys from the exact same area sharing a field in professional baseball,” Harris said. “I’m just glad the schedule lined up the way it did and I was here the same time as Ian and Tommy.
“It was maybe a touch weird, knowing those guys like I do and having worked out with them back home. You never think that, when you fast-forward a couple of years, that you’d be playing against them in pro ball. But, at the same time, it certainly makes you feel a little more comfortable because there’s that familiarity of knowing guys you’re playing against.”
Harris enjoyed even more familiarity with the Wood Ducks, whose roster includes former Ole Miss teammate Anthony Calarco, a Barrington, Ill., native whose mother, the former Sheri Rolwes, grew up in Farley, Iowa.
And Harris had some reinforcements in the Kannapolis dugout, too. He played at Ole Miss with shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, the first-round pick of the White Sox last month, and pitcher Drew McDaniel.
“It makes it 100 times easier to be here with Gonzo and Drew,” Harris said. “Pro ball is so different, especially playing pretty much every day. It makes the transition so much smoother, because you’re all trying to figure out the new things at the same time as opposed to doing it on your own.”
The most-memorable moment of the six-game series involved Harris and Specht.
In the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, Harris hit a two-run home run off reliever Skylar Hales to give Kannapolis an 8-7 walk-off victory. His first professional home run came on an opposite-field drive, with Specht in hot pursuit.
“It’s obviously good to get that first one out of the way,” Harris said. “The guy they were throwing had a good fastball with some sink to it, so I had the approach of going backside with it. Thankfully, I got a barrel to it and got it up in the air. The wind was blowing out, so I can’t complain there.
“When I hit it, I thought I flew out. I thought there was no way that ball had a chance to do anything. Then, I saw Tommy sizing it up with the fence, and that made me a little nervous. Thankfully, it went just far enough that Tommy couldn’t jump up and bring it back.”
Specht followed the scouting report and had Harris played in the left-centerfield gap in an effort to take away a potential game-tying double. When he saw the tailing line drive headed toward straightaway left field, he knew he had some ground to cover.
“I got there a little late, but it cleared the fence by 10 or 15 feet, so it didn’t really matter,” Specht said. “It was definitely an adrenaline rush running over there, because the ball kept carrying and tailing away from me. Off the bat, I thought I was going to have a play on it at least at the warning track, but it was crazy how it just kept carrying. Obviously, we were on the wrong end of that game, but it was kind of cool to see Calvin do that.”
Harris went 5-for-18 with five RBIs, three walks, a double and four runs scored while playing five of the six games in the series.
All three Dubuque County players had their moments.
Moller led the trio offensively by going 6-for-16 with six runs scored, five walks and a pair of RBIs in five games. He recorded the first three-hit game of his professional career in the second game of the series and went 3-for-5 in the fifth game.
“It was definitely different playing in a series with guys from your own hometown, and it gave you a little extra motivation,” Moller said. “It’s a long season, and it’s energizing and refreshing to have an opportunity to have a series like that.
“I’ve had quite a few games where I had two hits, so it was nice to get over the hump and then do it again a few days later. Tommy and Cal were doing big things during the week, so it was nice to have a couple of games like that and showcase what kind of players we have in Dubuque.”
While Specht went 3-for-20 with a double and a walk in five games, he turned in the defensive play of the week during the second game of the series. Kannapolis’ Chris Lanzilli laced a one-hopper off the left-field wall, but Specht wheeled and fired a strike to second baseman Miguel Villarroel to gun down Lanzilli and end the inning in what became a 10-4 Down East victory.
Down East, which clinched a playoff berth by winning the Carolina League’s North Division first-half title, won four of the six games in the series at Kannapolis. The Cannon Ballers’ next series begins tonight against the Carolina MudCats, a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate whose staff includes hitting coach and Wahlert grad J.J. Reimer.